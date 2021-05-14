2021 Honda Indy Toronto Cancelled

Early on Friday morning, the NTT IndyCar Series and the promoters for the Honda Indy Toronto announced that the event, scheduled for 9-11 July, will not be taking place this year due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions in Ontario, Canada.

A staple of the calendar since 1986, this is the second year in a row that the event has been canceled due to COVID-19 related concerns.

“The NTT IndyCar Series race around Exhibition Place and Princes’ Gates is a hallmark of our summer schedule,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said.

“To have that void for a second straight year is heartbreaking. We deeply miss our fans there and urge them to remain safe during these unprecedented times. IndyCar looks forward to a high-powered return in 2022 and for years to come.”

The mid-summer portion of the schedule now goes straight from the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on 4 July to an almost month-long break before three consecutive weeks of action. The inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on 8 August kicks off the tour, followed by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on 14 August and the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 from World Wide Technology Raceway on 21 August.

IndyCar continue to survey all possible options for the rest of the calendar with regards to the cancellation of Toronto.