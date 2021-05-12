Formula 3

Doohan dominates first day of Jerez F3 test

Credit: FIA Formula 3

FIA Formula 3 went from their opening round of 2021 in Barcelona to Jerez for a two-day test which gives drivers and teams a chance to change things after the first weekend of racing.

They not only could tweak things that didn’t quite go to plan in Barcelona, but they also got their first laps on the Pirelli medium tyres, to be used later this year at the Red Bull Ring for round three.

Quickest to adapt to the yellow-striped tyres was Jack Doohan of Trident as he edged out his teammate Clément Novalak. Both drivers were among the fastest in the field at the opening round as they both sit within the top five in the standings after three races.

Doohan in particular warmed to the Jerez circuit as he topped both the morning and afternoon sessions despite differing conditions throughout the day.

Frederik Vesti would have been disappointed to only come away from Catalunya in seventh in the standings despite a race two podium in his ART and he was third again today.

His teammate Aleksandr Smolyar, who won the first race of the year on Saturday morning, was fifth with Carlin’s Red Bull junior Jonny Edgar wedged in between the duo. Edgar started race one on reverse grid pole and took advantage with two solid points finishes.

Ayumu Iwasa followed Edgar home in race two in seventh and the Japanese driver, also with Red Bull, was sixth quickest and best of the Hitech GP machines who hoped for better in Barcelona.

As did Jenzer who were one of two teams not to score points along with Campos but there were encouraging signs in Jerez as Calan Williams was seventh fastest with Pierre-Louis Chovet ninth.

Caio Collet scored a rookie podium in Barcelona and he split the Jenzer’s in eighth while Jak Crawford was tenth fastest. Championship leader Dennis Hauger was 29th as he opted not to push for a good lap time as did his PREMA teammates Arthur Leclerc and Olli Caldwell and Victor Martins who also scored a podium in his first F3 weekend.

Pos.NameTeamLap Time
1Jack DoohanTrident1:29:625
2Clément NovalakTrident1:29:676
3Frederik VestiART1:29:700
4Jonny EdgarCarlin1:29:911
5Aleksandr SmolyarART1:29:927
6Ayumu IwasaHitech GP1:29:944
7Calan WilliamsJenzer1:29:967
8Caio ColletMP Motorsport1:30:044
9Pierre-Louis ChovetJenzer1:30:064
10Jak CrawfordHitech GP1:30:097
11Oliver RasmussenHWA Racelab1:30:181
12Kaylen FrederickCarlin1:30:228
13Enzo FittipaldiCharouz1:30:324
14David SchumacherTrident1:30:429
15Ido CohenCarlin1:30:438
16Matteo NanniniHWA Racelab1:30:511
17Juan Manuel CorreaART1:30:551
18Arthur LeclercPREMA1:30:604
19Olli CaldwellPREMA1:30:664
20Rafael VillagomezHWA Racelab1:30:762
21Roman StanekHitech GP1:31:090
22Tijmen van der HelmMP Motorsport1:31:192
23Filip UgranJenzer1:31:203
24Amaury CordeelCampos1:31:554
25Reshad De GerusCharouz1:31:704
26Lorenzo ColomboCampos1:31:788
27László TóthCampos1:32:044
28Victor MartinsMP Motorsport1:32:153
29Dennis HaugerPREMA1:32:383
30Logan SargeantCharouzNO TIME
MORNING SESSION
Pos.NameTeamLap Time
1Jack DoohanTrident1:30:605
2Ayumu IwasaHitech GP1:30:616
3Jak CrawfordHitech GP1:30:665
4Dennis HaugerPREMA1:30:720
5Clément NovalakTrident1:30:781
6Jonny EdgarCarlin1:30:795
7Arthur LeclercPREMA1:30:867
8Caio ColletMP Motorsport1:30:882
9Roman StanekHitech GP1:30:919
10Amaury CordeelCampos1:30:956
11Aleksandr SmolyarART1:30:958
12Juan Manuel CorreaART1:30:996
13Calan WilliamsJenzer1:31:049
14Olli CaldwellPREMA1:31:094
15Enzo FittipaldiCharouz1:31:192
16David SchumacherTrident1:31:196
17Kaylen FrederickCalin1:31:198
18Frederik VestiART1:31:205
19Lorenzo ColomboCampos1:31:315
20Victor MartinsMP Motorsport1:31:463
21Ido CohenCarlin1:31:560
22Oliver RasmussenHWA Racelab1:31:620
23Pierre-Louis ChovetJenzer1:31:741
24Rafael VillagomezHWA Racelab1:31:823
25Reshad De GerusCharouz1:31:907
26Tijmen van der HelmMP Motorsport1:32:184
27Filip UgranJenzer1:32:210
28László TóthCampos1:32:550
29Matteo NanniniHWA Racelab1:33:421
30Logan SargeantCharouzNO TIME
AFTERNOON SESSION

