Hauger dominates to claim first F3 win

By
1 Mins read
Credit: FIA Formula 3

After the disappointment of yesterday’s second race, Dennis Hauger turned his fortunes round by taking a light to flag victory in FIA Formula 3 at Barcelona.

The PREMA driver was the bravest going into turn one at the start as they went four wide into the braking zone and his pace was enough to break DRS range before it was activated.

He took a full 27 points from the race having also set the fastest lap in an crucial performance after yesterday’s DNF ahead of Jack Doohan who battled back to second after losing places at the start.

Doohan also needed a good result after poor finishes in the first two races but one driver who excelled again was Matteo Nannini. The Italian was involved in the incident with Hauger yesterday but returned to score a podium for HWA Racelab.

Victor Martins proved the cork in the bottle for much of the race and he eventually dropped to fifth as yesterday’s race winner Olli Caldwell made his way through.

Clément Novalak had another solid points scoring finish in sixth after he made a late race pass on Frederik Vesti who was sixth, ahead of Caio Collet as the trio all made it passed Logan Sargeant who dropped through the field late on.

Roman Stanek completed the points in tenth having made his own late race pass on David Schumacher as all thirty drivers made it to the flag.

Pos.NameTeamLaps/Gap
1Dennis HaugerPREMA22 Laps
2Jack DoohanTrident+3.721
3Matteo NanniniHWA Racelab+6.153
4Olli CaldwellPREMA+8.124
5Victor MartinsMP Motorsport+11.548
6Clément NovalakTrident+12.337
7Frederik VestiART+13.455
8Caio ColletMP Motorsport+14.053
9Logan SargeantCharouz+15.435
10Roman StanekHitech GP+15.477
11Aleksandr SmolyarART+16.062
12David SchumacherTrident+16.688
13Arthur LeclercPREMA+17.238
14Juan Manuel CorreaART+21.249
15Ayumu IwasaHitech GP+26.143
16Jonny EdgarCarlin+31.767
17Oliver RasmussenHWA Racelab+32.388
18Jak CrawfordHitech GP+32.628
19Enzo FittipaldiCharouz+33.274
20Tijmen van der HelmMP Motorsport+33.882
21Calan WilliamsJenzer+34.069
22Ido CohenCarlin+37.210
23Reshad De GerusCharouz+37.932
24Pierre-Louis ChovetJenzer+38.577
25Amaury CordeelCampos+39.222
26László TóthCampos+40.548
27Filip UgranJenzer+53.678
28Rafael VillagomezHWA Racelab+ 1 Lap
29Lorenzo ColomboCampos+ 1 Lap
30Kaylen FrederickCarlin+ 1 Lap
