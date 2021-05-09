Hauger dominates to claim first F3 win

After the disappointment of yesterday’s second race, Dennis Hauger turned his fortunes round by taking a light to flag victory in FIA Formula 3 at Barcelona.

The PREMA driver was the bravest going into turn one at the start as they went four wide into the braking zone and his pace was enough to break DRS range before it was activated.

He took a full 27 points from the race having also set the fastest lap in an crucial performance after yesterday’s DNF ahead of Jack Doohan who battled back to second after losing places at the start.

Doohan also needed a good result after poor finishes in the first two races but one driver who excelled again was Matteo Nannini. The Italian was involved in the incident with Hauger yesterday but returned to score a podium for HWA Racelab.

Victor Martins proved the cork in the bottle for much of the race and he eventually dropped to fifth as yesterday’s race winner Olli Caldwell made his way through.

Clément Novalak had another solid points scoring finish in sixth after he made a late race pass on Frederik Vesti who was sixth, ahead of Caio Collet as the trio all made it passed Logan Sargeant who dropped through the field late on.

Roman Stanek completed the points in tenth having made his own late race pass on David Schumacher as all thirty drivers made it to the flag.