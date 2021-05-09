Mulholland Returns To Tackle British Rally Championship Academy Cup

Twenty three year old Johnnie Mulholland will return to the British Rally Championship in 2021 as he tackles the BRC Academy Trophy, a championship set up for drivers under the age of twenty five and with less than two years BRC experience.

Co-Driven by Callum Maguire, Mulholland will use a Ford Fiesta R2T as he returns to British shores after a year of competing in his homeland of Ireland in 2019. Having competed in the BRC Cadet Cup in 2018, he took a maiden class win on that year’s Wales Rally GB, but it wasn’t enough for him to secure the title finishing runner up.

Speaking to the BRC’s official website, Mulholland was happy to be back competing in the BRC and couldn’t think of a better place to build his rallying career, “I’ve got a great affinity with the British Rally Championship and there really isn’t a better place to build my career.”

“I’m perhaps a little odd in that I started my career on gravel and not tar which is strange for someone over here, but I really do enjoy it more. This years Academy Trophy looks like it offers some great new challenges and with a new calendar it will be pretty different to before. We will make sure we have some Irish craic along the way too,” he said.

“The plan is to do the season and get some good results in the Academy and win to be honest. The overall prize of free entries for Junior BRC in 2022 is really our goal to we can continue to progress and i think the key to that will be making sure we are level headed this year. Its great to be back!”