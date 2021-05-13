Novalak keeps Trident on top in Jerez

The final day of FIA Formula 3 testing at the Spanish Jerez Circuit saw Clément Novalak lower the benchmark considerably as Trident leave the test as the fastest team.
The Frenchman’s time of 1:28:677 shaved a full second off his teammate Jack Doohan’s time from the opening day as the Italian team send a message to the rest of the field ahead of round two in France.
He sits third in the standings after a very consistent first round at Barcelona and he continued his fine form, as did Frederik Vesti who was second fastest, albeit a quarter of a second back. The Dane was also a consistent points scorer in Catalunya but would’ve hoped for more being back in seventh.
Enzo Fittipaldi was fighting for the lead of race two before contact with David Schumacher but he was back at the sharp end today, ending third fastest for Charouz who only had two cars on track with the absence of Logan Sargeant.
Doohan was just one thousandth of a second back from the Brazilian in fourth with MP Motorsport’s Alpine academy rookie duo Victor Martins and Caio Collet fifth and sixth.
Jak Crawford was seventh fastest for Hitech GP as the American continued to transition to Formula 3 machinery with ease, as did Jonny Edgar who was tenth for Carlin.
In between the two former ADAC Formula 4 rivals came two ART cars in Aleksandr Smolyar, winner of the first race of the year, and Juan Manuel Correa who scored points on his first weekend back from injury.
PREMA again kept their true pace quiet with championship leader Dennis Hauger the quickest of the trio in 24th. They were also the only team to improve their lap times in the afternoon session, topped by Ayumu Iwasa.
|Pos.
|Name
|Team
|Lap Time
|1
|Clément Novalak
|Trident
|1:28:677
|2
|Frederik Vesti
|ART
|1:28:935
|3
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Charouz
|1:29:060
|4
|Jack Doohan
|Trident
|1:29:061
|5
|Victor Martins
|MP Motorsport
|1:29:144
|6
|Caio Collet
|MP Motorsport
|1:29:193
|7
|Jak Crawford
|Hitech GP
|1:29:196
|8
|Aleksandr Smolyar
|ART
|1:29:207
|9
|Juan Manuel Correa
|ART
|1:29:215
|10
|Jonny Edgar
|Carlin
|1:29:219
|11
|Ayumu Iwasa
|Hitech GP
|1:29:223
|12
|David Schumacher
|Trident
|1:29:258
|13
|Matteo Nannini
|HWA Racelab
|1:29:333
|14
|Roman Stanek
|Hitech GP
|1:29:339
|15
|Calan Williams
|Jenzer
|1:29:392
|16
|Lorenzo Colombo
|Campos
|1:29:542
|17
|Kaylen Frederick
|Carlin
|1:29:586
|18
|Pierre-Louis Chovet
|Jenzer
|1:29:619
|19
|Oliver Rasmussen
|HWA Racelab
|1:29:658
|20
|Rafael Villagomez
|HWA Racelab
|1:29:662
|21
|Ido Cohen
|Carlin
|1:29:697
|22
|Amaury Cordeel
|Campos
|1:29:743
|23
|Reshad De Gerus
|Charouz
|1:29:959
|24
|Dennis Hauger
|PREMA
|1:30:226
|25
|Olli Caldwell
|PREMA
|1:30:273
|26
|Filip Ugran
|Jenzer
|1:30:404
|27
|Arthur Leclerc
|PREMA
|1:30:594
|28
|Tijmen van der Helm
|MP Motorsport
|1:30:629
|29
|László Tóth
|Campos
|1:31:144
|30
|Logan Sargeant
|Charouz
|NO TIME
|Pos.
|Name
|Team
|Lap Time
|1
|Ayumu Iwasa
|Hitech GP
|1:29:884
|2
|Dennis Hauger
|PREMA
|1:30:063
|3
|Olli Caldwell
|PREMA
|1:30:218
|4
|Jak Crawford
|Hitech GP
|1:30:265
|5
|Roman Stanek
|Hitech GP
|1:30:520
|6
|Jonny Edgar
|Carlin
|1:30:632
|7
|Calan Williams
|Jenzer
|1:30:724
|8
|Lorenzo Colombo
|Campos
|1:30:920
|9
|Jack Doohan
|Trident
|1:30:947
|10
|Arthur Leclerc
|PREMA
|1:30:974
|11
|Pierre-Louis Chovet
|Jenzer
|1:31:220
|12
|Amaury Cordeel
|Campos
|1:31:280
|13
|Oliver Rasmussen
|HWA Racelab
|1:31:325
|14
|Matteo Nannini
|HWA Racelab
|1:31:391
|15
|Ido Cohen
|Carlin
|1:31:438
|16
|Rafael Villagomez
|HWA Racelab
|1:31:663
|17
|Kaylen Frederick
|Carlin
|1:31:736
|18
|Filip Ugran
|Jenzer
|1:31:822
|19
|László Tóth
|Campos
|1:31:978
|20
|Clément Novalak
|Trident
|1:32:545
|21
|Frederik Vesti
|ART
|1:32:625
|22
|Aleksandr Smolyar
|ART
|1:32:674
|23
|David Schumacher
|Trident
|1:32:759
|24
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Charouz
|1:32:868
|25
|Caio Collet
|MP Motorsport
|1:32:965
|26
|Juan Manuel Correa
|ART
|1:33:002
|27
|Victor Martins
|MP Motorsport
|1:33:055
|28
|Reshad De Gerus
|Charouz
|1:33:308
|29
|Tijmen van der Helm
|MP Motorsport
|1:33:462
|30
|Logan Sargeant
|Charouz
|NO TIME