Novalak keeps Trident on top in Jerez

The final day of FIA Formula 3 testing at the Spanish Jerez Circuit saw Clément Novalak lower the benchmark considerably as Trident leave the test as the fastest team.

The Frenchman’s time of 1:28:677 shaved a full second off his teammate Jack Doohan’s time from the opening day as the Italian team send a message to the rest of the field ahead of round two in France.

He sits third in the standings after a very consistent first round at Barcelona and he continued his fine form, as did Frederik Vesti who was second fastest, albeit a quarter of a second back. The Dane was also a consistent points scorer in Catalunya but would’ve hoped for more being back in seventh.

Enzo Fittipaldi was fighting for the lead of race two before contact with David Schumacher but he was back at the sharp end today, ending third fastest for Charouz who only had two cars on track with the absence of Logan Sargeant.

Doohan was just one thousandth of a second back from the Brazilian in fourth with MP Motorsport’s Alpine academy rookie duo Victor Martins and Caio Collet fifth and sixth.

Jak Crawford was seventh fastest for Hitech GP as the American continued to transition to Formula 3 machinery with ease, as did Jonny Edgar who was tenth for Carlin.

In between the two former ADAC Formula 4 rivals came two ART cars in Aleksandr Smolyar, winner of the first race of the year, and Juan Manuel Correa who scored points on his first weekend back from injury.

PREMA again kept their true pace quiet with championship leader Dennis Hauger the quickest of the trio in 24th. They were also the only team to improve their lap times in the afternoon session, topped by Ayumu Iwasa.

Pos. Name Team Lap Time 1 Clément Novalak Trident 1:28:677 2 Frederik Vesti ART 1:28:935 3 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz 1:29:060 4 Jack Doohan Trident 1:29:061 5 Victor Martins MP Motorsport 1:29:144 6 Caio Collet MP Motorsport 1:29:193 7 Jak Crawford Hitech GP 1:29:196 8 Aleksandr Smolyar ART 1:29:207 9 Juan Manuel Correa ART 1:29:215 10 Jonny Edgar Carlin 1:29:219 11 Ayumu Iwasa Hitech GP 1:29:223 12 David Schumacher Trident 1:29:258 13 Matteo Nannini HWA Racelab 1:29:333 14 Roman Stanek Hitech GP 1:29:339 15 Calan Williams Jenzer 1:29:392 16 Lorenzo Colombo Campos 1:29:542 17 Kaylen Frederick Carlin 1:29:586 18 Pierre-Louis Chovet Jenzer 1:29:619 19 Oliver Rasmussen HWA Racelab 1:29:658 20 Rafael Villagomez HWA Racelab 1:29:662 21 Ido Cohen Carlin 1:29:697 22 Amaury Cordeel Campos 1:29:743 23 Reshad De Gerus Charouz 1:29:959 24 Dennis Hauger PREMA 1:30:226 25 Olli Caldwell PREMA 1:30:273 26 Filip Ugran Jenzer 1:30:404 27 Arthur Leclerc PREMA 1:30:594 28 Tijmen van der Helm MP Motorsport 1:30:629 29 László Tóth Campos 1:31:144 30 Logan Sargeant Charouz NO TIME MORNING SESSION