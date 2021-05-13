Formula 3

Novalak keeps Trident on top in Jerez

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: FIA Formula 3

The final day of FIA Formula 3 testing at the Spanish Jerez Circuit saw Clément Novalak lower the benchmark considerably as Trident leave the test as the fastest team.

The Frenchman’s time of 1:28:677 shaved a full second off his teammate Jack Doohan’s time from the opening day as the Italian team send a message to the rest of the field ahead of round two in France.

He sits third in the standings after a very consistent first round at Barcelona and he continued his fine form, as did Frederik Vesti who was second fastest, albeit a quarter of a second back. The Dane was also a consistent points scorer in Catalunya but would’ve hoped for more being back in seventh.

Enzo Fittipaldi was fighting for the lead of race two before contact with David Schumacher but he was back at the sharp end today, ending third fastest for Charouz who only had two cars on track with the absence of Logan Sargeant.

Doohan was just one thousandth of a second back from the Brazilian in fourth with MP Motorsport’s Alpine academy rookie duo Victor Martins and Caio Collet fifth and sixth.

Jak Crawford was seventh fastest for Hitech GP as the American continued to transition to Formula 3 machinery with ease, as did Jonny Edgar who was tenth for Carlin.

In between the two former ADAC Formula 4 rivals came two ART cars in Aleksandr Smolyar, winner of the first race of the year, and Juan Manuel Correa who scored points on his first weekend back from injury.

PREMA again kept their true pace quiet with championship leader Dennis Hauger the quickest of the trio in 24th. They were also the only team to improve their lap times in the afternoon session, topped by Ayumu Iwasa.

Pos.NameTeamLap Time
1Clément NovalakTrident1:28:677
2Frederik VestiART1:28:935
3Enzo FittipaldiCharouz1:29:060
4Jack DoohanTrident1:29:061
5Victor MartinsMP Motorsport1:29:144
6Caio ColletMP Motorsport1:29:193
7Jak CrawfordHitech GP1:29:196
8Aleksandr SmolyarART1:29:207
9Juan Manuel CorreaART1:29:215
10Jonny EdgarCarlin1:29:219
11Ayumu IwasaHitech GP1:29:223
12David SchumacherTrident1:29:258
13Matteo NanniniHWA Racelab1:29:333
14Roman StanekHitech GP1:29:339
15Calan WilliamsJenzer1:29:392
16Lorenzo ColomboCampos1:29:542
17Kaylen FrederickCarlin1:29:586
18Pierre-Louis ChovetJenzer1:29:619
19Oliver RasmussenHWA Racelab1:29:658
20Rafael VillagomezHWA Racelab1:29:662
21Ido CohenCarlin1:29:697
22Amaury CordeelCampos1:29:743
23Reshad De GerusCharouz1:29:959
24Dennis HaugerPREMA1:30:226
25Olli CaldwellPREMA1:30:273
26Filip UgranJenzer1:30:404
27Arthur LeclercPREMA1:30:594
28Tijmen van der HelmMP Motorsport1:30:629
29László TóthCampos1:31:144
30Logan SargeantCharouzNO TIME
MORNING SESSION
Pos.NameTeamLap Time
1Ayumu IwasaHitech GP1:29:884
2Dennis HaugerPREMA1:30:063
3Olli CaldwellPREMA1:30:218
4Jak CrawfordHitech GP1:30:265
5Roman StanekHitech GP1:30:520
6Jonny EdgarCarlin1:30:632
7Calan WilliamsJenzer1:30:724
8Lorenzo ColomboCampos1:30:920
9Jack DoohanTrident1:30:947
10Arthur LeclercPREMA1:30:974
11Pierre-Louis ChovetJenzer1:31:220
12Amaury CordeelCampos1:31:280
13Oliver RasmussenHWA Racelab1:31:325
14Matteo NanniniHWA Racelab1:31:391
15Ido CohenCarlin1:31:438
16Rafael VillagomezHWA Racelab1:31:663
17Kaylen FrederickCarlin1:31:736
18Filip UgranJenzer1:31:822
19László TóthCampos1:31:978
20Clément NovalakTrident1:32:545
21Frederik VestiART1:32:625
22Aleksandr SmolyarART1:32:674
23David SchumacherTrident1:32:759
24Enzo FittipaldiCharouz1:32:868
25Caio ColletMP Motorsport1:32:965
26Juan Manuel CorreaART1:33:002
27Victor MartinsMP Motorsport1:33:055
28Reshad De GerusCharouz1:33:308
29Tijmen van der HelmMP Motorsport1:33:462
30Logan SargeantCharouzNO TIME
AFTERNOON SESSION
Share
Related posts
Formula 3

Doohan dominates first day of Jerez F3 test

By
2 Mins read
Jack Doohan topped both sessions on the first day of Formula 3 testing at Jerez.
Formula 3

Hauger dominates to claim first F3 win

By
1 Mins read
Redemption for Dennis Hauger who takes his first Formula 3 win in dominant fashion.
Formula 3

Caldwell takes first F3 win as leaders collide. Twice.

By
2 Mins read
A crazy second half of the race saw the leading pair twice crash out of the race leaving Olli Caldwell there to pick up the pieces and his first F3 win.