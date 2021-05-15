Ollie O’Donovan to get back behind the wheel of title-winning 306 Supercar

In 2007, London-based Irishman Ollie O’Donovan roared to the 2007 British Rallycross Championship title with 4 wins and 17 outright podiums. He did it behind the wheel of a Peugeot 306 Supercar built by 1992 European Rallycross Champion Will Gollop back in the mid-nineties. Now, after parting ways in 2009, O’Donovan and the legendary 306 are re-united and going back to racing!

The car started life with the aforementioned Will Gollop and G-Tech Motorsport, who prepped the car for an assault on the 1994 European Rallycross Championship. The car eventually ended up in the hands of O’Donovan in 2006. This move led to an enthralling 2007 BRX season for man and machine. After a string of wins and podiums, O’Donovan took the 306 to the title by a narrow two-point margin over rival Andrew Jordan.

However, it wouldn’t be long until the Irishman would part ways with the 306. In 2009 he sold it on to RX150 Rallycross graduate Andy Scott. The car continued to see success under its new owner, with Scott scoring numerous wins and podiums with the 306 until he stopped racing the machine in 2013.

The car’s last public outing was four years ago, as a part of the 50 -year celebrations of Rallycross at the Autosport International Show at the NEC in Birmingham. Now, back in the hands of O’Donovan’s Team RX Racing, the 306 will be seen at a variety of racing events throughout the year.

The 525bhp, 700Nm, four-wheel-drive machine has had its livery lovingly restored to the Tony Bardy Motorsport garb that it ran in on its way to 2007 glory. Bardy will oversee the running of the car throughout the year, and it couldn’t be in better hands. Preparation extraordinaire Bardy was the man responsible for giving the car a full-overhaul just over a decade ago.

O’Donovan will be taking the 306 on Sprints, Hillclimbs, historic and retro rallycross events and shows for what will be an eventful year for the machine. O’Donovan couldn’t be more delighted to be back behind the wheel of the car that brought him the 2007 BRX title.

Ollie O’Donovan: Team RX Racing Team Principal and Lead Driver:

“It was a sad day when I had to sell the Peugeot to Andy [Scott], I love that car, it’s very special to me. I always told Andy that I wanted first refusal if he ever sold it, and the opportunity came up a little while ago to bring her home.

“We’ve only had the car back a short time, but Tony, Sam, Stuart and everyone else involved with Tony Bardy Motorsport have done a brilliant job to get her back into our colours and ready for the sprint this weekend. I can’t wait to drive her again.

“I’m a big believer that racing cars are designed to be used, and this car is held in such high regard by so many rallycross fans in the UK and Europe, I want people to be able to enjoy it too. It was an amazing car built by Will [Gollop], which thanks to Tony remained competitive until relatively recently.

“We don’t know what events we’re going to do just yet, we have a lot going on, but the plan will be to have some sprints, hillclimbs, rallycross and demos. There will be no pressure to do anything specific, the idea is to have fun, remember some amazing times we had with this car in our history and to continue to have good times with it into the future.”