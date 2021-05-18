IndyCar

Power fastest as Indy 500 practice begins.

Credit: NTT Indycar Series

The month of May has officially started with the first day of practice at the Indianapolis 500 complete, seeing 2018 winner Will Power top the speed charts.

Other than a brief stoppage due to the weather in Speedway, Indiana, the days running went without a hitch and the Australian soared to a lap speed of 226.470mph to put the Team Penske Chevrolet at the top of the timing stand.

Two other former 500 champions were hot on Power’s heels with 2014 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay second for Andretti Autosport and two-time champion (2017, 2020) Takuma Sato third for Rahal Letterman Lanigan.

Perhaps the surprise of the day though was Dreyer and Reinbold Racing who rolled off the truck with an already fast car, seeing Sage Karam finish the day a stunning fourth and by far the best of the part-time/500 only drivers.

Ed Carpenter Racing have consistently shown speed at the Brickyard over the years and with Conor Daly fifth straight out of the blocks, it looks that way again this year although Indy GP winner Rinus VeeKay was only 15th with Carpenter himself down in 18th.

Simon Pagenaud was sixth fastest in his bright yellow Penske but he looked very comfortable in traffic and able to overtake with ease, showing very good long run and short run pace which will only give him confidence ahead of next weekend’s race.

Pato O’Ward was the best of the McLaren’s in seventh as he too looked very good in all conditions. Juan Pablo Montoya is with the team this month and he was an encouraging 12th with Felix Rosenqvist 17th.

Reigning series champion Scott Dixon was eighth with he and Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson split late on by Ed Jones. The Ganassi trio (including Alex Palou) were the only cars to run a full 30 lap stint with no pitstop in between but the rest of the field are expected to do the same in the coming days.

Stefan Wilson and JR Hildebrand had to complete the refresher programme before their track action could really begin while RC Enerson took the rookie orientation programme, all of whom passed with no issues.

Pos.NameTeamLap Speed (mph)
1Will PowerTeam Penske226.470
2Ryan Hunter-ReayAndretti Autosport226.371
3Takuma SatoRLL226.132
4Sage KaramDreyer & Reinbold225.942
5Conor DalyEd Carpenter Racing225.640
6Simon PagenaudTeam Penske225.230
7Pato O’WardArrow McLaren SP225.146
8Scott DixonChip Ganassi Racing224.988
9Ed JonesDale Coyne Racing224.651
10Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi Racing224.615
11Tony KanaanChip Ganassi Racing224.593
12Juan Pablo MontoyaArrow McLaren SP224.384
13Simona De SilvestroParetta Autosport224.230
14Josef NewgardenTeam Penske224.040
15Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter Racing223.793
16James HinchcliffeAndretti Autosport223.780
17Felix RosenqvistArrow McLaren SP223.744
18Ed CarpenterEd Carpenter Racing223.671
19Marco AndrettiAndretti Autosport223.336
20Colton HertaAndretti Autosport223.329
21Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank Racing223.059
22Alexander RossiAndretti Autosport223.004
23Alex PalouChip Ganassi Racing222.887
24Charlie KimballA.J Foyt Enterprises222.806
25Scott McLaughlinTeam Penske222.699
26Graham RahalRLL222.583
27Dalton KellettA.J Foyt Enterprises222.371
28JR HildebrandA.J Foyt Enterprises222.262
29Jack HarveyMeyer Shank Racing222.113
30Max ChiltonCarlin221.890
31Pietro FittipaldiDale Coyne Racing220.774
32Santino FerrucciRLL220.718
33Sebastien BourdaisA.J Foyt Enterprises220.137
34Stefan WilsonAndretti Autosport218.573
