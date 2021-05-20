Formula 2

Shwartzman leads disrupted Monaco F2 practice

FIA Formula 2 returned to the streets of Monaco with a red flag-littered practice session which saw PREMA’s Robert Shwartzman take top spot by an impressive half a second.

The majority of the laps came at the end of the session after it was twice halted due to mechanical failures. Marino Sato was the first to grind to a halt in his Trident before Gianluca Petecof suffered a dramatic engine blow up which coated the Monte-Carlo skies in smoke.

Once they had been cleared and a brief virtual safety car for Bent Viscaal, who found the barriers at La Rascasse, Shwartzman got a clean lap in and fired himself to the top.

Two-time Macau GP winner Dan Ticktum is expected to impress given his record on street circuits and slotting into second was the perfect start to his weekend as he looks to gain some ground back in the championship fight.

Juri Vips had a horror weekend in Bahrain but fought back to be third in practice for Hitech GP with Felipe Drugovich’s UNI-Virtuosi making it four different teams at the head of the field.

Oscar Piastri was fifth but almost a second off his teammate’s benchmark time, although he’d expect to be closer come qualifying later today.

Ralph Boschung was the surprise star man in sixth as one of only four drivers who have raced Formula 2 at Monaco before with Guanyu Zhou ninth, Roy Nissany tenth and Jack Aitken (replacing Matteo Nannini at HWA Racelab) 12th.

Liam Lawson continued to look very comfortable behind the wheel in seventh ahead of Marcus Armstrong in the DAMS. We’re yet to see the best of ART with Théo Pourchaire down in 14th and Christian Lundgaard a lowly 18th.

Pos.NameTeamLap Time
1Robert ShwartzmanPREMA1:22:041
2Dan TicktumCarlin1:22:564
3Juri VipsHitech GP1:22:628
4Felipe DrugovichUNI-Virtuosi1:22:663
5Oscar PiastriPREMA1:22:980
6Ralph BoschungCampos1:23:019
7Liam LawsonHitech GP1:23:253
8Marcus ArmstrongDAMS1:23:364
9Guanyu ZhouUNI-Virtuosi1:23:444
10Roy NissanyDAMS1:23:523
11Richard VerschoorMP Motorsport1:23:555
12Lirim ZendeliMP Motorsport1:23:585
13Jack AitkenHWA Racelab1:23:599
14Théo PourchaireART1:23:679
15Jehan DaruvalaCarlin1:23:829
16David BeckmannCharouz1:24:014
17Guilherme SamaiaCharouz1:24:748
18Christian LundgaardART1:25:418
19Gianluca PetecofCampos1:25:993
20Bent VIscaalTrident1:28:896
21Alessio DeleddaHWA Racelab1:29:355
22Marino SatoTridentNO TIME
