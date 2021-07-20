Ferrucci, Hy-Vee Return to Rahal Letterman Lanigan for Music City Grand Prix

Santino Ferrucci‘s partnership with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing continues once again, this time to pilot the No. 45 Honda at the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix of Nashville.

This partnership began with an entry at the Indianapolis 500, and continued through both races of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix as well as the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. In all of these races, the twenty-three year old American has not finished outside the top ten.

“I’m super excited to be back driving for RLL and Hy-Vee,” Ferrucci said.

“It’s going to be an incredible race as it’s our first time racing in the streets of Nashville.”

“The track has an incredible layout that has us racing over a bridge. I have been to the track before on a scooter so I at least know a little about the layout. I’m excited to get the chance to continue with consistent top-10 finishes for the team but I definitely think we can challenge for a win if the weekend goes smoothly.”

The car’s primary sponsor, Hy-Vee, also returns to RLLR. Hy-Vee is an employee-owned supermarket chain in the midwestern United States, and has been a primary sponsor with Ferrucci for all five races this season. Hy-Vee was also a primary sponsor for Graham Rahal at the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America in June, and has been a secondary sponsor for the team since 2020.

“Our partnership with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team has continued to bring excitement to our employees and customers,” said Randy Edeker, Chairman, CEO and President of Hy-Vee.

“We look forward to teaming up with Santino Ferrucci again to drive the No. 45 Hy-Vee entry in Nashville.”

Prior to his time with RLLR, Ferrucci spent two and a half seasons in the NTT IndyCar Series with Dale Coyne Racing from 2018 to 2020, before switching to the NASCAR Xfinity Series for a part-time schedule with Sam Hunt Racing. In 2019, he was named the Indianapolis 500 rookie of the year after finishing seventh.

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix of Nashville will take place on 08 August.