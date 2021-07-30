Formula 3

Smolyar leads Hauger in F3 Practice in Hungary

Alex Smolyar was top of the times in Free Practice for ART Grand Prix as the FIA Formula 3 Championship visited the Hungaroring.

The Russian driver edged out Championship leader Dennis Hauger (PREMA Racing) by over a tenth ahead of Qualifying on Friday afternoon.

Logan Sargeant and Reshad de Gerus (both Charouz Racing System) were the first to set times, with Hitech GP‘s Jonny Edgar and Carlin Buzz Racing stand-in and FIA F3 stalwart Jake Hughes just behind.

Hughes replaces 2020 BRDC British Formula 3 champion Kaylen Frederick as the American recovers from a thumb injury sustained in his collision with Juan Manuel Correa (ART) in Spielberg.

The British driver went fastest early on, before Red Bull Junior Programme and Hitech man Ayumu Iwasa bested his time with a 1:36.418 around one of the shortest laps of the season.

Spielberg race-winners David Schumacher (Trident) and Frederik Vesti (ART) were first and second with 35 minutes remaining, separated by 12 thousandths of a second.

Vesti put his ART on pole for Race 3 at Paul Ricard, and returned to top spot again by three hundredths, with Lorenzo Colombo (Campos Racing) and Alex Smolyar (ART) behind Edgar in fourth and fifth respectively.

Trident pair Clement Novalak and Paul Ricard winner Jack Doohan showed their hand just before the halfway point of the session, before Schumacher and Caio Collet (MP Motorsport) showed their hands and Schumacher dragged the benchmark into the low 1:35s, with others improving.

Calan Williams went second for Jenzer Motorsport, before Championship leader Hauger assumed his regular position at the sharp end of the standings with a 1:35.270.

Hauger’s PREMA team-mate Olli Caldwell set his first representative lap time of the session with 20 minutes remaining, setting a 1:34.958, with Caio Collet lingering second, just two thousandths outside the 1:34s.

Caldwell was joined under the threshold by Norway’s Hauger and Danish driver Vesti, before Doohan improved to go half a tenth behind.

Doohan improved again in all sectors, going purple in Sector 2 to set a 1:34.512 with 11 minutes remaining, with Caio Collet’s final sector the only improvement in the top half of the standings.

Meanwhile, Tijmen van der Helm (MP Motorsport) improved to 25th after positive second and third sectors, with Victor Martins and Collet both improving as the Dutch outfit moved up the table across the board.

Vesti demolished the fastest time to date as the drivers left the pits for their final push laps of the session, setting a 1:33.615, but everyone else improved vastly too, with fastest sectors shared by Alex Smolyar and Hauger with three minutes remaining.

Smolyar re-entered the session by going five tenths clear of Vesti, who slipped to fourth in the latter stages as the top half struggled to improve on their sector times.

Jenzer driver Johnathan Hoggard has just been announced for the remainder of the season; he improved to ninth late on before falling back down the order as others moved into the 1:33s.

Smolyar finished the session on top with a 1:33.112, ahead of Hauger, Schumacher, Novalak and Olli Caldwell.

Qualifying at the Hungaroring will be at 12:50PM UK time, 1:50PM local time, with Smolyar having qualified on pole there last season.

2021 Hungaroring Free Practice Results:

Pos.No.NameTeamTime
18Alex SmolyarART Grand Prix1:33.112
21Dennis HaugerPREMA Racing1:33.294
36David SchumacherTrident1:33.426
45Clement NovalakTrident1:33.449
53Olli CaldwellPREMA Racing1:33.609
67Frederik VestiART Grand Prix1:33.615
724Jake HughesCarlin Buzz Racing1:33.691
821Lorenzo ColomboCampos Racing1:33.721
911Ayumu IwasaHitech GP1:33.743
1014Matteo NanniniHWA Racelab1:33.752
112Arthur LeclercPREMA Racing1:33.814
1225Jonny EdgarCarlin Buzz Racing1:33.831
1315Oliver RasmussenHWA Racelab1:34.009
1427Johnathan HoggardJenzer Motorsport1:34.015
1530Enzo FittipaldiCharouz Racing System1:34.257
169Juan Manuel CorreaART Grand Prix1:34.418
174Jack DoohanTrident1:34.512
1823Ido CohenCarlin Buzz Racing1:34.533
1910Jak CrawfordHitech GP1:34.608
2022Amaury CordeelCampos Racing1:34.778
2118Caio ColletMP Motorsport1:34.848
2216Rafael VillagomezHWA Racelab1:34.896
2331Reshad de GerusCharouz Racing System1:35.076
2420Laszlo TothCampos Racing1:35.118
2528Filip UgranJenzer Motorsport1:35.318
2626Calan WilliamsJenzer Motorsport1:35.355
2717Victor MartinsMP Motorsport1:35.470
2829Logan SargeantCharouz Racing System1:35.636
2912Roman StanekHitech GP1:36.022
3019Tijmen van der HelmMP Motorsport1:36.372
