Double Driver Change for Charouz as Yeany and Chovanec Replace Fittipaldi and De Gerus

Charouz Racing System have announced a double driver change with Enzo Fittipaldi and Reshad De Gerus being replaced by Hunter Yeany and Zdenek Chovanec who will be racing alongside Logan Sargeant for Round 5 of the championship at Spa Francorchamps.

Yeany who has been competing in the Formula Regional Americas and Indy Pro 2000 with Velocity Racing Development will step up to the series at just sixteen years of age to be the second American driver for the Czech team. Even though Yeany is just sixteen years of age the young driver is no push-over already a US Formula 4 Championship with fourteen podiums seven wins and a pole position.

Hunter Yeany is excited to make his first foray into European racing with Charouz, even though it’s a big step-up from what he has been racing the American has been working really hard with the team to ensure that he is as prepared as he can be for round 5 of the championship.

“I’m really excited to be joining Charouz for the remainder of the season, It’s a big leap for me but it’s also a great opportunity. I know the learning curve in FIA Formula 3 and on the tracks will be high, but the team has worked very hard to make sure I’m prepared.”

Like many young drivers, it has been Yeany’s dream to race in Europe and he wants to thank everyone who has made his dream possible.

“It has always been my goal to come to Europe and race, and I want to thank everyone who has made it possible.”

Zdenek Chovanec Makes The Step-Up To Charouz After Being A Guest At The Team For The Last Two Rounds

Image Credit : FIA Formula 3

Although Zdenek Chovanec races under a Portuguese license the 17 year old does have a Czech connection so the Charouz team will be delighted to be running a driver who hails from the county the team originates from. Chovanec has experience in European races with podium finishes in both UAE and Italian Formula 4.

After being a guest of the team at both the Austria and Hungary rounds, Chovanec will now be under the spotlight himself and his experience so far with the team has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I’ve been already impressed by the team as I had the chance to visit them as a guest in Austria and Hungary, I saw how they work and also that the atmosphere inside the box was amazing, they are very professional but at the same time very relaxed.”

Chovanec is not setting any goals for himself just to do his absolute best and is if course extremely grateful to team-owner Antonin Charouz for the opportunity to race in one of the worlds premier feeder series.

“Let’s see now what we can do in Spa, we’ll try to do our best, we will learn. I’m really grateful to Antonin Charouz for this incredible opportunity to race in FIA Formula 3.”

With Charouz currently having their best ever season in FIA Formula 3 the whole team will be coping that they can keep the momentum going and possibly even add to their tally of two podiums and eleven points finishes which has put the Czech team in sixth place in the team’s standings.

Antonin Charouz Confident In Team Having A Strong Rest Of Season After Summer Break

Team Owner Antonin Charouz adds his own warm welcome to the two new drivers joining the team both of whom he believes will ensure that the team has a very good second part of the season after the summer break.

“I’m happy to join two new young and promising drivers in our team for the 2021 FIA Formula 3 campaign. We’ve shown so far, our cars have great potential and I’m sure we will have a very good second part of the year.”

Due to the nature of the circuit, Spa is possibly not the ideal track to make your debut in a new series in, but the team will be hoping to offload all of their expertise and experience on to their two young drivers so that they can be as ready as they possibly can for the weekend.

“Of course, Spa-Francorchamps is not the ideal place to make your debut as a driver, as it is one of the most difficult in the world, but our role as a team is to be sure the drivers can feel comfortable in every situation.”

Charouz is confident that the team environment will be an easy one for his two new drivers to settle into and he will be counting on the experience of Logan Sargeant – in his third year in the series to speed up the development of both Yeany and Chovanec.

“I’m sure Zdenek and Hunter will find themselves very welcomed in the team and we can count on Logan’s experiences and references to support our technicians to achieve the aim of a good overall result.”