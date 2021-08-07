Herta quickest again in Nashville as red flags halt end of session

Colton Herta went two for two in practice at the NTT Indycar Series Music City Grand Prix in Nashville in commanding fashion to leave him as the heavy favourite for pole position later today.

Herta was once again a solid distance clear of the pack, going almost half a second quicker than second placed driver Alexander Rossi, who brought out the red flag with just three minutes left of the session.

While the timing screens showed Scott Dixon in third, it was far from plain sailing for the six-time champion who twice spun and caused red flags in the 45 minute session, once at the very start, and then at the very end as the field were let out for just one flying lap.

Scott McLaughlin also caused the red flags to flutter as the truncated nature of the session meant most drivers didn’t get a good look at the Firestone alternate tyres ahead of qualifying.

Fourth for Alex Palou ensured Honda occupied the top four spots as Andretti Autosport and Chip Ganassi Racing went toe-to-toe on the bumpy street circuit.

Sebastien Bourdais was one of the lucky few to get an alternate tyre lap in which saw him end the session fifth ahead of Swedish pair Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Ericsson.

Pato O’Ward missed most of yesterday’s first practice but he knew enough to make his Arrow McLaren SP car work in eighth beating Rinus VeeKay and McLaughlin who completed the top ten.

Team Penske were again off the pace with Simon Pagenaud 11th, Will Power 14th and Josef Newgarden, at his home race, all the way down in 18th with all of his championship rivals at the sharp end.