Herta quickest again in Nashville as red flags halt end of session

Credit: NTT Indycar Series

Colton Herta went two for two in practice at the NTT Indycar Series Music City Grand Prix in Nashville in commanding fashion to leave him as the heavy favourite for pole position later today.

Herta was once again a solid distance clear of the pack, going almost half a second quicker than second placed driver Alexander Rossi, who brought out the red flag with just three minutes left of the session.

While the timing screens showed Scott Dixon in third, it was far from plain sailing for the six-time champion who twice spun and caused red flags in the 45 minute session, once at the very start, and then at the very end as the field were let out for just one flying lap.

Scott McLaughlin also caused the red flags to flutter as the truncated nature of the session meant most drivers didn’t get a good look at the Firestone alternate tyres ahead of qualifying.

Fourth for Alex Palou ensured Honda occupied the top four spots as Andretti Autosport and Chip Ganassi Racing went toe-to-toe on the bumpy street circuit.

Sebastien Bourdais was one of the lucky few to get an alternate tyre lap in which saw him end the session fifth ahead of Swedish pair Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Ericsson.

Pato O’Ward missed most of yesterday’s first practice but he knew enough to make his Arrow McLaren SP car work in eighth beating Rinus VeeKay and McLaughlin who completed the top ten.

Team Penske were again off the pace with Simon Pagenaud 11th, Will Power 14th and Josef Newgarden, at his home race, all the way down in 18th with all of his championship rivals at the sharp end.

Pos.NameTeamLap Time
1Colton HertaAndretti Autosport1:15:352
2Alexander RossiAndretti Autosport1:15:829
3Scott DixonChip Ganassi1:15:883
4Alex PalouChip Ganassi1:15:981
5Sebastien BourdaisA.J. Foyt1:16:013
6Felix RosenqvistArrow McLaren SP1:16:023
7Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi1:16:161
8Pato O’WardArrow McLaren SP1:16:279
9Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter1:16:319
10Scott McLaughlinTeam Penske1:16:487
11Simon PagenaudTeam Penske1:16:590
12Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank1:16:670
13Jack HarveyMeyer Shank1:16:673
14Will PowerTeam Penske1:16:702
15Romain GrosjeanDale Coyne1:16:867
16Graham RahalRLL1:16:992
17Ed JonesDale Coyne1:17:030
18Josef NewgardenTeam Penske1:17:048
19James HinchcliffeAndretti Autosport1:17:109
20Santino FerrucciRLL1:17:132
21Ryan Hunter-ReayAndretti Autosport1:17:210
22Jimmie JohnsonChip Ganassi1:17:213
23Conor DalyEd Carpenter1:17:343
24Max ChiltonCarlin1:17:896
25Takuma SatoRLL1:18:153
26Dalton KellettA.J. Foyt1:18:578
27Cody WareDale Coyne1:20:836
270 posts

About author
If it's got an engine, I've watched it race. F2 and F3 correspondent with a sprinkling of speedway here and there.
Articles
