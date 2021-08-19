Iowa Speedway Returns to IndyCar Calendar for 2022 Doubleheader

The NTT IndyCar Series has announced that the series will return to the Hawkeye State, as the 1.408 km oval of Iowa Speedway is set to return to the calendar in 2022 for a doubleheader weekend.

The series signed a multi-year deal partnering with Hy-Vee, a grocery store chain in the midwestern United States, that is also a frequent sponsor of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, to bring back the oval that is a favorite of both drivers and fans alike. Hy-Vee will be the title sponsor for both races, the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday 23 July, and the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300, set for Sunday 24 July.

IndyCar first raced at the short oval in 2007, and has held 15 races at the track since then. After not being on the schedule in 2021, IndyCar Series Owner and Founder of the Penske Corporation Roger Penske expressed his excitement to have the track back.

“Over the years, Iowa has proven to be a fitting showcase for North America’s premier open-wheel series,” Penske said.

“A key oval and a hallmark on our schedule, we deeply missed seeing our fans in Iowa this year and look forward to what’s ahead.”

“The state is rich with racing history and has a strong appreciation for IndyCar and its terrific drivers and teams. The fantastic addition of Hy-Vee and their commitment to our sport underscores the added value. Thanks to Hy-Vee and the State of Iowa for welcoming the return of IndyCar racing to Iowa Speedway.”

Along with the races, additional entertainment is being planned to give the weekend non-stop excitement.

“With our strong connection to local communities and involvement in the state, we plan to host an event that will receive national attention and make Newton an annual destination for racing fans,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee.

“The weekend will be filled with multiple attractions and events that celebrate everything that is great about Iowa and NTT IndyCar Series racing.”

Along with the Iowa-based store, the entire state is committed to making the event a success.

“The state of Iowa made a commitment to the sport of racing when the Iowa Speedway was built, and today’s exciting announcement of Hy-Vee’s partnership with the NTT IndyCar Series reaffirms that,” said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

“Iowa is well suited to be an IndyCar destination for racing fans nationwide, and I encourage Iowa businesses and organizations to support the success of this event in whatever way they can.”

Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden are the most recent winners at the track, with Pagenaud coming from last to first to win the first race of the Iowa IndyCar 250s, while Newgarden led 214 of the 250 laps en route to a dominant win in race two.

The full 2022 NTT IndyCar Series schedule will be released at a later date.