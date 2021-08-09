NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Larson wins second road race of 2021 at Watkins Glen

By
4 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

After his tear in June in which he won three straight points races, fans wondered when Kyle Larson would finally take the NASCAR Cup Series championship lead. This question became reality on Sunday when he dominated the final stretch of the Go Bowling at The Glen for his fifth win of the year and a share of the points lead with Denny Hamlin, with Larson’s victories giving him the tiebreaker over his winless rival. It is his first win at Watkins Glen International and second of 2021 on a road course.

Brad Keselowski started on the pole in the first race in two weeks alongside Team Penske team-mate Joey Logano, though both drivers would experience misfortunes throughout their day beginning with Keselowski spinning from the lead on lap nine. Although Logano won the opening stage, Keselowski accidentally took him out in a spin in turn one during the final stage.

Larson finished second in the first stage ahead of Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, and Erik Jones. Elliott, who won the last Watkins Glen event in 2019, and Christopher Bell, who won at the Daytona Road Course in February, had started the race at the rear due to inspection failures.

James Davison produced the lone caution of the second half when his car stopped on track due to electrical issues. Martin Truex Jr. dominated the stage en route to the win ahead of Bell, Kevin Harvick, Larson, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, Matt DiBenedetto, Hamlin, Logano, and Busch.

Truex continued to lead as the final stage began. Hamlin took the lead on lap 57 before Kurt Busch led a lap of his own. Larson assumed the top spot on lap 65 and would have pulled away had it not been for lapped traffic. Larson navigating through such cars enabled Elliott to narrow the margin on his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate, but Elliott could not make up enough ground as Larson drove off to his fifth win of the year and second on a road course. He is the first driver to win at Sonoma and Watkins Glen—long the only road courses on the Cup schedule until 2018—since Kyle Busch in 2008.

“In the beginning there, I knew I had a fast car and was able to close in on Joey and Brad pretty quickly, and just couldn’t really do anything with them at that point because they were a little bit better than me in the areas where I needed to build a run,” said Larson in his post-race press conference. “But I knew my car was good and had a lot of grip. Gave me confidence there, and once the strategies kind of worked out and I ended up mid-pack, I knew I needed to beat the #22 (Logano) and the #11 (Hamlin) to the front, and then I would have better tires than those guys in front of me, and the strategy would work out.

“Thankfully, that’s what happened. Our pit crew did a great job on the green flag stop and got us out in front of the #19 (Truex), and we were able to kind of maintain that gap for a little while and then eventually start to pull away, and thankfully the #9 (Elliott) was not close enough there at the end because he was really, really fast.”

Larson and Hamlin, who finished fifth, are now tied atop the standings with 917 points apiece, though the former has the edge on wins. Three races remain in the playoffs, and first-time winners in all three events besides Hamlin could knock him out of the playoffs despite being the points leader for much of the year due to his lack of victories. Of course, such an event is merely based on a hypothetical situation.

“[Hamlin is] so good at Daytona,” commented Larson regarding the regular season finale. “It would be nice to get a couple good weeks and get that point lead because I know he’s going to go there, and anything can happen at Daytona but I know he’s going to go there and he’s going to get stage points and he’s going to challenge for the win. I know he’s looking at me as the same. If he could go into Daytona being even or ahead, he’s going to feel like he’s got the advantage.

“I’d like to have a good couple weeks before we get there and give us a little bit of wiggle room.”

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
145Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet90Running
2119Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet90Running
3919Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingToyota90Running
42018Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs RacingToyota90Running
5611Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota90Running
61524William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet90Running
7720Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota90Running
854Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas RacingFord90Running
92714Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingFord90Running
10138Tyler ReddickRichard Childress RacingChevrolet90Running
111421Matt DiBenedettoWood Brothers RacingFord90Running
121242Ross ChastainChip Ganassi RacingChevrolet90Running
13171Kurt BuschChip Ganassi RacingChevrolet90Running
14312Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord90Running
15163Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet90Running
16810Aric AlmirolaStewart-Haas RacingFord90Running
172417Chris BuescherRoush Fenway RacingFord90Running
181941Cole CusterStewart-Haas RacingFord90Running
191847Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet90Running
201048Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet90Running
212534Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord90Running
22222Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord90Running
232623Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota90Running
24297Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet90Running
25286Ryan NewmanRoush Fenway RacingFord89Running
263138Anthony AlfredoFront Row MotorsportsFord89Running
272243Erik JonesRichard Petty MotorsportsFord89Running
282337Ryan PreeceJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet89Running
293077Justin Haley*Spire MotorsportsChevrolet89Running
303378Kyle TilleyLive Fast MotorsportsFord89Running
312199Daniel SuárezTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet88Running
323500Quin HouffStarCom RacingChevrolet88Running
333452Josh BilickiRick Ware RacingFord88Running
343715R.C. EnersonRick Ware RacingChevrolet88Running
3512Brad KeselowskiTeam PenskeFord87Running
363253Garrett Smithley*Rick Ware RacingFord87Running
373651James DavisonRick Ware RacingFord41Electrical
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for Cup points
Share
1126 posts

About author
History major and lifelong motorsports fan who covers NASCAR and the Stadium Super Trucks.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Cup Series

R.C. Enerson to make NASCAR Cup debut at Watkins Glen

By
1 Mins read
IndyCar driver R.C. Enerson, who débuted in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series last year, will dabble in the top-level Cup Series for the first time this Sunday at Watkins Glen for Rick Ware Racing.
NASCAR Cup Series

Trackhouse signs Ross Chastain for 2022

By
1 Mins read
Ross “Melon Man” Chastain celebrated National Watermelon Day by signing on to drive Trackhouse Racing’s second car for the 2022 NASCAR Cup season.
NASCAR Cup Series

Administrative engine allocation error results in penalties for team-mates Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman

By
1 Mins read
A clerical mistake in which Hendrick Motorsports accidentally allocated one of Chase Elliott’s engines to team-mate Alex Bowman at New Hampshire has resulted in NASCAR penalising both teams with $50,000 fines and 25-point deductions in the standings.