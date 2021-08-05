NASCAR Cup Series

R.C. Enerson to make NASCAR Cup debut at Watkins Glen

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Chris Owens/IndyCar

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen International, Rick Ware Racing has enlisted R.C. Enerson‘s services in what will be his series début. Enerson, an NTT IndyCar Series part-timer, will drive the #15 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen.

Enerson began dabbling in stock cars as a road course ringer in the Xfinity Series at Road America in 2020, where he finished twentieth for SS-Green Light Racing; SSGLR currently has an Xfinity alliance with RWR. As an IndyCar driver, he has three career starts in 2016 and 2019. He failed to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 in May, but he and Top Gun Racing will run the following week’s Indianapolis Road Course event in what will be the team’s maiden race.

“We are very excited to support @RCEnerson while he runs the @NASCAR Cup Series Race at @WGI in the #15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet,” tweeted TGR.

Interestingly, a Cup ride with RWR became available in what was virtually a trade between the NASCAR and IndyCar realms. Cody Ware, a Cup rookie who drives the #51, will be in Nashville to run IndyCar’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix which will be his second career start in the series. James Davison, himself an IndyCar-savvy driver who mainly drives the #15, moves to the #51 for WGI.

Enerson is the only Cup newcomer in Sunday’s race, while Kyle Tilley joins him as the event’s two road ringers.

Enerson will start thirty-seventh and last.

