Dennis Hauger Seizes Momentum Back Taking Pole Position At Zandvoort

Championship leader Dennis Hauger showed his quality, taking pole off David Schumacher right at the dying moments of the session, the Norwegian seizing back the momentum from Jack Doohan, who won two races at a rain-soaked Spa.

Missing out on pole by just a tenth of a second, David Schumacher will line up alongside the championship leader with Victor Martins, once again showing another flash of brilliance that we have become accustomed to seeing from the Frenchman lining up in third.

At the end of the first round of qualifying laps, it looked like the momentum was still with Jack Doohan, with once again the Trident cars looking very quick, Frederik Vesti sat in second, Doohan setting a time of 1:25.630. Whilst most other drivers pitted for new tyres Hauger stayed out and would improve from fifth place to first, this time setting a lap 1:25.167. Schumacher and Arthur Leclerc would also stay out making it to second and third.

On a new set of tyres it was now Schumacher who had the bragging rights, settitng a time quicker than the PREMA of Hauger. The final run of laps was interrupted by a spinning Hunter Yeany – competing in his second ever round in FIA Formula 3 bringing out the red flags briefly leaving four minutes to go in the session.

Unlike Formula 1, F3 drivers to not have the luxury of tyre blankets and with the tyres now cold the drivers had little time left to set a lap and get the tyres up to a optimum temperature. It was Dennis Hauger who rose to the challenge snatching pole away from David Schumacher with Victor Martins also improving to third position.

Full Qualifying Results