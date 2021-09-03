Dennis Hauger Seizes Momentum Back Taking Pole Position At Zandvoort

Championship leader Dennis Hauger showed his quality, taking pole off David Schumacher right at the dying moments of the session, the Norwegian seizing back the momentum from Jack Doohan, who won two races at a rain-soaked Spa.
Missing out on pole by just a tenth of a second, David Schumacher will line up alongside the championship leader with Victor Martins, once again showing another flash of brilliance that we have become accustomed to seeing from the Frenchman lining up in third.
At the end of the first round of qualifying laps, it looked like the momentum was still with Jack Doohan, with once again the Trident cars looking very quick, Frederik Vesti sat in second, Doohan setting a time of 1:25.630. Whilst most other drivers pitted for new tyres Hauger stayed out and would improve from fifth place to first, this time setting a lap 1:25.167. Schumacher and Arthur Leclerc would also stay out making it to second and third.
On a new set of tyres it was now Schumacher who had the bragging rights, settitng a time quicker than the PREMA of Hauger. The final run of laps was interrupted by a spinning Hunter Yeany – competing in his second ever round in FIA Formula 3 bringing out the red flags briefly leaving four minutes to go in the session.
Unlike Formula 1, F3 drivers to not have the luxury of tyre blankets and with the tyres now cold the drivers had little time left to set a lap and get the tyres up to a optimum temperature. It was Dennis Hauger who rose to the challenge snatching pole away from David Schumacher with Victor Martins also improving to third position.
Full Qualifying Results
|POS
|DRIVER
|NAT.
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Dennis Hauger
|NOR
|Prema Racing
|1m24.580s
|2
|David Schumacher
|GER
|Trident
|1m24.715s
|3
|Victor Martins
|FRA
|MP Motorsport
|1m24.885s
|4
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|Trident
|1m24.939s
|5
|Clement Novalak
|FRA
|Trident
|1m24.961s
|6
|Caio Collet
|BRA
|MP Motorsport
|1m25.031s
|7
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m25.274s
|8
|Aleksandr Smolyar
|RUS
|ART Grand Prix
|1m25.345s
|9
|Ayumu Iwasa
|JPN
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m25.403s
|10
|Arthur Leclerc
|MON
|Prema Racing
|1m25.422s
|11
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Charouz Racing System
|1m25.556s
|12
|Armaury Cordeel
|BEL
|Campos Racing
|1m25.567s
|13
|Rafael Villagomez
|MEX
|HWA Racelab
|1m25.574s
|14
|Frederik Vesti
|DEN
|ART Grand Prix
|1m25.612s
|15
|Lorenzo Colombo
|ITA
|Campos Racing
|1m25.612s
|16
|Olli Caldwell
|GBR
|Prema Racing
|1m25.752s
|17
|Ido Cohen
|ISR
|Carlin
|1m25.752s
|18
|Oliver Rasmussen
|DEN
|HWA Racelab
|1m25.786s
|19
|Jonny Edgar
|GBR
|Carlin
|1m25.799s
|20
|Roman Stanek
|CZH
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m25.886s
|21
|Calan Williams
|AUS
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m25.892s
|22
|Filip Ugran
|ROM
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m26.047s
|23
|Johnathan Hoggard
|GBR
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m26.077s
|24
|Matteo Nannini
|ITA
|HWA Racelab
|1m26.157s
|25
|Tijmen van der Helm
|NED
|MP Motorsport
|1m26.261s
|26
|Kaylen Frederick
|USA
|Carlin
|1m26.292s
|27
|Juan Manuel Correa
|USA
|ART Grand Prix
|1m26.409s
|28
|László Tóth
|HUN
|Campos Racing
|1m26.638s
|29
|Hunter Yeany
|USA
|Charouz Racing System
|1m27.507s
|30
|Zdeněk Chovanec
|POR
|Charouz Racing System
|1m27.726s