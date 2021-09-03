Formula 3

Dennis Hauger Seizes Momentum Back Taking Pole Position At Zandvoort

By
2 Mins read
Image Credit : FIA Formula 3/Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

Championship leader Dennis Hauger showed his quality, taking pole off David Schumacher right at the dying moments of the session, the Norwegian seizing back the momentum from Jack Doohan, who won two races at a rain-soaked Spa.

Missing out on pole by just a tenth of a second, David Schumacher will line up alongside the championship leader with Victor Martins, once again showing another flash of brilliance that we have become accustomed to seeing from the Frenchman lining up in third.

At the end of the first round of qualifying laps, it looked like the momentum was still with Jack Doohan, with once again the Trident cars looking very quick, Frederik Vesti sat in second, Doohan setting a time of 1:25.630. Whilst most other drivers pitted for new tyres Hauger stayed out and would improve from fifth place to first, this time setting a lap 1:25.167. Schumacher and Arthur Leclerc would also stay out making it to second and third.

On a new set of tyres it was now Schumacher who had the bragging rights, settitng a time quicker than the PREMA of Hauger. The final run of laps was interrupted by a spinning Hunter Yeany – competing in his second ever round in FIA Formula 3 bringing out the red flags briefly leaving four minutes to go in the session.

Unlike Formula 1, F3 drivers to not have the luxury of tyre blankets and with the tyres now cold the drivers had little time left to set a lap and get the tyres up to a optimum temperature. It was Dennis Hauger who rose to the challenge snatching pole away from David Schumacher with Victor Martins also improving to third position.

Full Qualifying Results

POSDRIVERNAT.TEAMTIME
1Dennis HaugerNORPrema Racing1m24.580s
2David SchumacherGERTrident1m24.715s
3Victor MartinsFRAMP Motorsport1m24.885s
4Jack DoohanAUSTrident1m24.939s
5Clement NovalakFRATrident1m24.961s
6Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport1m25.031s
7Jak CrawfordUSAHitech Grand Prix1m25.274s
8Aleksandr SmolyarRUSART Grand Prix1m25.345s
9Ayumu IwasaJPNHitech Grand Prix1m25.403s
10Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing1m25.422s
11Logan SargeantUSACharouz Racing System1m25.556s
12Armaury CordeelBELCampos Racing1m25.567s
13Rafael VillagomezMEXHWA Racelab1m25.574s
14Frederik VestiDENART Grand Prix1m25.612s
15Lorenzo ColomboITACampos Racing1m25.612s
16Olli CaldwellGBRPrema Racing1m25.752s
17Ido CohenISRCarlin1m25.752s
18Oliver RasmussenDENHWA Racelab1m25.786s
19Jonny EdgarGBRCarlin1m25.799s
20Roman StanekCZHHitech Grand Prix1m25.886s
21Calan WilliamsAUSJenzer Motorsport1m25.892s
22Filip UgranROMJenzer Motorsport1m26.047s
23Johnathan HoggardGBRJenzer Motorsport1m26.077s
24Matteo NanniniITAHWA Racelab1m26.157s
25Tijmen van der HelmNEDMP Motorsport1m26.261s
26Kaylen FrederickUSACarlin1m26.292s
27Juan Manuel CorreaUSAART Grand Prix1m26.409s
28László TóthHUNCampos Racing1m26.638s
29Hunter YeanyUSACharouz Racing System1m27.507s
30Zdeněk ChovanecPORCharouz Racing System1m27.726s

