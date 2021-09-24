Grosjean Joins Andretti Autosport for 2022 Season

After months of speculation, Andretti Autosport announced today that Romain Grosjean will drive the No. 28 DHL Honda for the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season following the departure of Ryan Hunter-Reay.

“We are thrilled to welcome Romain to the Andretti Autosport family,” said Michael Andretti, CEO and Chairman of Andretti Autosport.

“He already had an impressive resume before coming to IndyCar and watching what he’s been able to do in his rookie season here has been exciting to say the least. His vast motorsport experience will be beneficial to the team alongside our already strong 2022 driver lineup.”

In just one season since making the switch from Formula 1, Grosjean has immediately become a fan favorite and competitive driver as a part of Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing. The Swiss-born Frenchman has fallen in love with the series so much that he stated that his family will be moving to the United States for next season while working with one of the most prestigious names in motorsport.

“It’s a big honor to be joining such a great team as Andretti, anyone in the motorsport world knows the name Andretti,” he said.

“I’m super happy and proud to be racing with the team.”

“I’m hoping that we are going to be very successful together, which is our aim on every side. I would like also to thank Dale Coyne Racing for giving me the opportunity to join IndyCar. I’ve enjoyed the racing so much and it’s given me the change today to be racing with one of the most competitive and best teams in the world.”

Grosjean took to IndyCar like a fish to water, collecting three podium, four top-fives and making his oval debut. He also joins Callum Ilott as yet another driver coming from the European Formula ladder to be signed for 2022, as the Brit joins Juncos-Hollinger Racing full-time for next season.

Grosjean will join Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi as confirmed drivers for Andretti in 2022, with one more seat left to fill.