IndyCar

Herta Takes Pole Again at Laguna Seca in Andretti Front Row Lockout

By
3 Mins read
Share
(Photo Credit: Chris Jones / Courtesy of IndyCar)

At WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca if you qualify well, you have a very strong chance of winning the race. Colton Herta knows that well after putting his car on pole in 2019 and did it again today, taking his second straight pole for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey.

At a track his father Bryan Herta made his name, this is Herta’s third pole of the season and seventh of his career. He is joined on the front row by his Andretti Autosport teammate Alexander Rossi, who will start on the front row for the second consecutive week.

Group one hit the track in the first round of qualifying including four of the top five drivers in the championship in Scott Dixon, Patricio O’Ward, Marcus Ericsson and Josef Newgarden, along with many other competitive drivers. Shockingly, Newgarden did not have the pace to advance while all of the other contenders made it into the second round. Herta went fastest with Graham Rahal and Simon Pagenaud also transferring. Newgarden will start seventeenth.

Alex Palou headlined group two along with Alexander Rossi, Will Power and second practice leader Scott McLaughlin. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing‘s Oliver Askew went fastest in the session, with Rossi second fastest and Max Chilton surprising the field with a third place finish. Palou narrowly escaped elimination finishing sixth, advancing with James Hinchcliffe and Power. Some fast cars were among those eliminated, including Ed Jones and McLaughlin.

In the second phase of qualifying, Herta once again topped the session like he did in group one. Palou advanced in third, and O’Ward left time on the table after a moment in turn four but was luckily able do still advance. Dixon, who is looking to keep pace in the championship hunt, was eliminated, and will start the race in eighth. Along with the championship leaders, Rossi, Power, and Askew all advanced to the fast six.

Oliver Askew qualified fifth for the Grand Prix of Monterey, his best qualifying effort of the season. (Photo Credit: Joe Skibinski / Courtesy of IndyCar)

In the Fast Six, Herta took the pole with the final lap of qualifying, stealing the top spot from Power and setting the pole. Power was then penalized for not slowing down under yellow flags for O’Ward, who hit the curb at the top of the corkscrew and spun into the gravel with only seconds remaining in the session. Power will start third behind the all-Andretti front row, alongside the championship leader Palou who starts fourth.

Askew put together a fantastic performance to start fifth, with the Florida native pitching his case to teams to get a full-time ride for next season by matching his career best starting spot. O’Ward had his fastest lap invalidated, pushing the Arrow McLaren SP driver down to sixth.

O’Ward will have pressure from Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammates right behind him as Ericsson and Dixon make up row four, starting seventh and eighth respectively.

Rounding out the top ten will be Pagenaud in ninth and Chilton in tenth, a fantastic effort for the Carlin team.

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey takes place tomorrow, 19 September, at 1500 EST / 1200 PST / 2000 BST.

Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Qualifying Results

RANKCAR NO.DRIVERNATTEAMBEST TIME
126Colton HertaUSAAndretti Autosport01:10.799 sec.
227Alexander RossiUSAAndretti Autosport01:10.995 sec.
312Will PowerAUSTeam Penske01:11.131 sec.
410Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi Racing01:11.331 sec.
545Oliver AskewUSARahal Letterman Lanigan Racing01:11.893 sec.
65Pato O’WardMEXArrow McLaren SP01:24.271 sec.
78Marcus EricssonSWEChip Ganassi Racing01:11.258 sec.
89Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi Racing01:11.276 sec.
922Simon PagenaudFRATeam Penske01:11.306 sec.
1059Max ChiltonGBRCarlin01:11.308 sec.
1129James HinchcliffeCANAndretti Steinbrenner Autosport01:11.456 sec.
1215Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan Racing01:12.593 sec.
1351Romain Grosjean (R)FRADale Coyne Racing w/ Rick Ware Racing01:11.530 sec.
1418Ed JonesUAEDale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan01:11.469 sec.
157Felix RosenqvistSWEArrow McLaren SP01:11.544 sec.
163Scott McLaughlin (R)NZLTeam Penske01:11.576 sec.
172Josef NewgardenUSATeam Penske01:11.550 sec.
1820Conor DalyUSAEd Carpenter Racing01:11.592 sec.
1928Ryan Hunter-ReayUSAAndretti Autosport01:11.672 sec.
2060Jack HarveyGBRMeyer Shank Racing01:11.668 sec.
2114Sebastien BourdaisFRAA.J. Foyt Enterprises01:11.977 sec.
2206Helio CastronevesBRAMeyer Shank Racing01:11.807 sec.
2330Takuma SatoJPNRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing01:12.144 sec.
2421Rinus VeeKayNEDEd Carpenter Racing01:12.284 sec.
2548Jimmie Johnson (R)USAChip Ganassi Racing01:12.286 sec.
2677Callum Ilott (R)GBRJuncos Hollinger Racing01:12.355 sec.
274Dalton KellettCANA.J. Foyt Enterprises01:12.605 sec.
(R) – Rookie
Share
249 posts

About author
Lifelong sports junkie, currently studying Broadcast Journalism at Hofstra University. Lead writer for Indycar at The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
IndyCar

Scott McLaughlin Finishes First in Practice Two Plagued by Red Flags

By
2 Mins read
Scott McLaughlin sits atop his first IndyCar session in practice ahead of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey as the field continues to struggle for grip.
IndyCar

Newgarden Tops Practice in Return to Laguna Seca

By
2 Mins read
Josef Newgarden went fastest in first practice ahead of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey as many drivers went off-track while testing the limits.
IndyCar

PREVIEW: 2021 NTT IndyCar Series - Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

By
3 Mins read
With two races remaining in the IndyCar season, Alex Palou takes his 25-point championship lead to Laguna Seca. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey