IndyCar Reveals 2022 Schedule

The NTT IndyCar Series has released the schedule for the 2022 season, including 17 races with 12 on road and street courses and five ovals.

The season kicks off on 27 February as the Streets of St. Petersburg return as the starting venue for the first time since 2019. Texas Motor Speedway hosts the second round of the season on 20 March, reduced to one race instead of a doubleheader.

The Streets of Long Beach also return back to the beginning of the season set to be the third race of the season on 10 April.

The season kicks into high gear for the always exciting month of May, starting on the first day of the month with Barber Motorsports Park before heading to Indianapolis for a race on the Indy Road Course on 14 May before the 106th Indianapolis 500 on 29 May.

Next up is the Streets of Belle Isle on 5 June, where now the famed Dual in Detroit is is down to one race, before heading to Road America on 12 June.

After a break, the series returns for a five-race month of July. On 3 July at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course also back down to one race. The Streets of Toronto make their return after two years of COVID-19 cancellations on 17 July, as does Iowa Speedway for a doubleheader on 23-24 July. Rounding out a grueling month is a second race at the IMS Road Course that will create a doubleheader with NASCAR.

The Nashville Street Circuit returns for its second-ever race on 7 August, followed by a trip to World Wide Technology Raceway on 20 August for the final oval race of the season.

September will see the crowning of a series champion, but not before two races on the west coast starting with Portland International Raceway on 04 September and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on 11 September returning as the season finale.

All but three of the races on the calendar are set to be shown on network television in the United States via NBC, an increase from the 2021 season. With returning circuits across the calendar, the 2022 season looks to be as exciting as ever.