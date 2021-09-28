Klara Andersson set to become first Female to race in RX2e

2021 Swedish Rallycross Championship, 2150 class champion, Klara Andersson will become the first female driver to enter the all-new FIA RX2e Championship, joining the series at the fourth round of the championship at World RX of Spa-Benelux on 9/10 October.

The 21-year-old Löberöd native will now be taking her step-up in the career and she sees the RX2e to be a viable route on her way to the top of rallycross. After racing in the Swedish Rallycross Championship for in a few seasons in a rear-wheel-drive BMW 120 hatchback, this will be her first time racing competitively in a four-wheel-drive machine. She follows her sister Magda (former European Supercar driver) to become the next Andersson to put the family name out in Europe.

Klara began her racing career in karting as a seven-year-old and spent six years in the category – mostly racing on home soil in Sweden with many regional wins but also racing in Norway and Italy. It was in 2018 she switched focus over to rallycross and she really fell in love with the sport when she had a wildcard appearance at the 2019 RallyX Nordic final at Tierp Arena in the RX Academy class, and now she is a proud member of the Swedish Junior National Team of Motorsport that she will be representing in Spa.

Credit: FIA RX2e Championship / QNIGAN Rallycross Media

“After winning the Swedish Rallycross Championship this year, I began to look into the future of Rallycross. RX2e seems like a fun new class which gives you an insight into the direction the sport is heading, which looks to be mainly electric.” Andersson said.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to drive the RX2e car at Spa in October, and to get a perception of what might be the next step in my career. This event only became possible through the support from Svensk Bilsport, Sweden National Team and my partners, and I’m beyond grateful and excited for this opportunity.”

“Rallycross is my passion in life and if I can do what I love in a more sustainable way then I’m all for it. I’ve dreamt about taking part in an FIA World Rallycross Championship event since I was a little girl riding my bike in the paddock, and to make that dream come true at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps is an opportunity of a lifetime!”

Credit: FIA RX2e Championship

“We are thrilled to welcome Klara to the FIA RX2e Championship ahead of Round 4. She is an undoubtedly talented racer and made headlines with her Swedish Championship success earlier this year.” Pere Gonzalez, Project Manager, FIA RX2e Championship, added.

“Her upcoming appearance at Spa further strengthens what is set to be another high-class driver line-up, and it will be exciting to see how she performs in our cutting-edge RX2e car.”