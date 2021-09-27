North American Champion Drew Joins Solberg for Rally Finland

Eight-time North American co-driver champion Craig Drew will be pairing up with Oliver Solberg for Rally Finland on 1-3 October as Aaron Johnston and Solberg agreed to go separate ways.

Last week saw a huge change in the driver pairings in the FIA World Rally Championship as there were many announcements of co-driver changes happening, the experienced co-driver Drew, was co-driver for the most successful driver in USA, David Higgins between 2011 and 2019 in the American Rally Association championship for Subaru Motorsports USA.

Solberg and Drew will be entering the WRC2 class in a Hyundai Motorsport backed Hyundai i20 N and so far this partnership seems to be only for Rally Finland. It will be the first time for both in Rally Finland, Solberg previously made his WRC debut during the winter round of Arctic Rally Finland earlier this season.

Credit: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

“Craig is a good guy, a former team-mate and somebody I know well. I’m looking forward to working with him.” Solberg said.

“It’s a tough event to jump into a new car and with a new driver but, having worked as team-mate to Oliver in 2019, it won’t take us long to gel,” Drew added.

“We’ll be sure to work hard together on the pre-event test to find a rhythm with Oliver’s pace note system and prepare for this iconic event as much as we can.”