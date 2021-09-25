Shwartzman Feels Rookie Driver Rule Change Could Benefit Formula 1 Teams

Robert Shwartzman feels Formula 1 teams would benefit from running young drivers during free practice sessions as the regulations surrounding the use of rookies change ahead of the 2022 season.

From next season, all Formula 1 teams will be required to run young drivers in free practice sessions, although the exact number of sessions has yet to be determined.

And the likes of Shwartzman, part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and a front runner in the FIA Formula 2 championship with Prema Racing, could be in line for a chance of getting some practice running in 2022, and the young Russian believes teams will see more potential in drivers once they see how they run in their cars.

“It is really nice that rookies can get the possibility [to drive an F1 car] because it is something special, and it might be interesting for the teams, because in my opinion a rookie or a new driver can give something new to the team and maybe some new information that they can use for the future,” Shwartzman is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.

“I really hope that it is going to work well and that the F1 teams will appreciate that and likewise the drivers. I hope it is going to be well managed from both sides, and maybe for some of the drivers the team might consider them as a potential F1 driver.”

With Callum Ilott moving to the United States for a full-time drive in the NTT IndyCar Series in 2022, a place as a Scuderia Ferrari reserve driver is potentially up for grabs, and although Shwartzman knows the decision is out of his hands, he hopes he has done enough to be in with a shot of it.

“It is not for me to decide,” he admitted. “I will try to do the best job I can and to prove to Ferrari that I am worthy of being with them and I hope they see it.

“I think from my side I need to focus more on F2 and if I am going to have the chance to get the third seat, I would be very glad and very happy.

“It is going to be an extra motivation for me, because obviously it is a thing that will see me need to do some sim running to prepare just in case there is a chance of me jumping into F1 at some point.

“I need to be 100% ready for that chance because it is not really a high percentage of that happening.”