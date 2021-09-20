Simmons to make FIA F3 debut with Charouz Racing System

Nine-time GB3 Championship race-winner Ayrton Simmons has been announced as the third driver for Charouz Racing System ahead of the final round of the FIA Formula 3 Championship in Sochi this weekend (25/26 September).

The 20-year-old will partner Logan Sargeant and Zdenek Chovanec, as 2020 US Formula 4 champion Hunter Yeany faced schedule clashes and chose to race in Formula Regional Americas.

Yeany competed against Simmons in GB3 earlier this season at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, standing in for Oliver Bearman at Fortec Motorsport. The American took two top-ten finishes in Belgium, including a podium in Race 3.

Simmons was a pre-season title favourite from the day he was announced at Chris Dittmann Racing, having taken three wins across a 2019 campaign which saw him finish third in the standings, and a double-race-winning wildcard entry at Brands Hatch with JHR Developments last season.

This season, he’s taken four wins at Brands Hatch and Silverstone, placing him second going into the final round at Donington Park, keeping him narrowly in the title hunt with three races to go.

Simmons holds the all-time record for most points scored in FIA F4 British Championship history, and was recently shortlisted for the Aston Martin BRDC Autosport Award for the second time.

The Essex driver will make the step up to the world stage for the first time, having competed in the first four rounds of EuroFormula Open last season, with a best finish of fifth.

“I’m really looking forward to racing with Charouz Racing System,” he said.

“I want to thank the team and also my sponsors for giving me this opportunity and getting me to Sochi.

“I’ve never driven the car before and never driven with Pirelli tyres so it’s probably going to be difficult at first to get used to everything having limited track time, but we’ll try to learn as much as possible, and I’ll make sure I’ll be as well-prepared as I can to deliver the best possible result.”