Suninen Join Forces with Hyundai Motorsport for Spain

At the same time as Oliver Solberg was announed to take the step from WRC2 to WRC class for Rally RACC – Rally de España, it also became clear that former M-Sport Ford World Rally Team driver Teemu Suninen will join Hyundai Motorsport’s WRC2 team for Spain in October.

Hyundai Motorsport are known for many drivers getting the chance to test and when the team is now out of the WRC2 battle, they take the chance to assess new drivers before the upcoming 2022 season.

Finnish native Suninen chosed to leave M-Sport in the middle of this season, he would have competed for M-Sport in the Acropolis Rally but chose a time before terminating the contract after his final appearance with the team in Ypres Rally. Instead, he started to invest in his own direction towards a “comeback” in the WRC class, during the season with M-Sport he and Adrien Fourmaux have shared the car.

Credit: Teemu Suninen

“Hyundai Motorsport is known as a great team with strong team morale, professional and motivating mentality. The whole team has always been oriented on good results in WRC and also in WRC2. It is great to be part of this big team, and I’m looking forward to the whole experience and delivering results in WRC2 with the new Hyundai i20 N Rally2 car at Rally de España in a couple of weeks.” Suninen said in the announcememt.

Suninen will be entering at home in Rally Finland in a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, but in Spain he will go under Hyundai Motorsport’s banner and drives the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 as Solberg would have driven, his fellow countryman Jari Huttunen will also start in Spain with a Hyundai i20 N Rally2.