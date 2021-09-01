“Super Sub” Askew Joins Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Final Three Races of Season

Now onto his third team of the year, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing have announced that Oliver Askew will drive the No. 45 Hy-Vee Honda for the final three races of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season.

Askew will feature for the team in the Grand Prix of Portland, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterrey and Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach throughout the month of September, joining Santino Ferrucci and Christian Lundgaard as drivers of the car this season.

The 24-year-old American raced at Portland International Raceway and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca en route to his 2019 Indy Lights championship, finishing on the podium in both races at Portland and finishing fourth and second at Laguna Seca to end the season. However, during his rookie IndyCar season in 2020, he was unable to go to any of these tracks due to COVID-19 cancellations, and has no experience on the Streets of Long Beach.

Askew tested with the team in July along with Lundgaard at Barber Motorsports Park, and spoke highly of his time with the team.

“It’s fantastic opportunity to run the final three races of the season with such a capable team in Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing,” Askew said.

“We had a very productive test together a few weeks ago at Barber and I’m excited to drive the team’s car again, this time in Hy-Vee colors in one of the most competitive racing environments the world has ever seen. I believe we can put together a great string of results and I’m excited to get to work.”

The Florida native has raced for Arrow McLaren SP at the second race of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix in relief of Felix Rosenqivst, as well as Ed Carpenter Racing at the REV Group Grand Prix filling in for Rinus Veekay as the two dealt with injuries. Askew suffered engine issues in Detroit that forced him to retire and finished in last place, but was extremely competitive at Road America as he flirted with the top ten and finished twelfth.

In his rookie season Askew finished nineteenth in points for AMSP with his season headlined by his first career podium, a third place finish at the first of the Iowa IndyCar 250 doubleheader at Iowa Speedway in July 2020. He also missed two races due to a head injury stemming from a wreck at that year’s Indianapolis 500, and was let go at the end of the year.

Askew will make his debut for RLLR at the Grand Prix of Portland at Portland International Raceway on 12 September.