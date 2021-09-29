Thoren to Make RX2e Debut at World RX of Spa-Benelux

Rising Swedish rallycross star Filip Thoren is the next driver to be taking a step-up in their career as he makes his four-wheel-drive international debut in the FIA RX2e Championship at the World RX of Spa-Benelux on 9-10 October.

Thoren will be one of many fresh new faces that are entered for the weekend to have a shot in the new all-electric rallycross series, he started his racing career in karting at the age of seven until he was fifteen when he took a break from the motorsport scene.

He returned in 2018 when he entered a selection of Folkrace events, after a promising showing in the grassroots series he decided to take a step-up to rallycross in 2019. In 2020 he had a full-time entry in the Junior 2150 class of the Swedish Rallycross Championship in a BMW E36 which resulted in a sixth-place finish in the championship. Thoren made a return to the class this season and started off with a podium finish at Höljes before differing fortunes ultimately made him finish the season with eighth place.

Now the Swedish youngster is looking to utilise his previous Folkrace background in Belgium.

Credit: FIA RX2e Championship

“I am very much looking forward to my RX2e debut at Spa. It is a great challenge for me to go from my rear-wheel drive BMW to electric four-wheel drive, with all that power and torque available. My target for the weekend is to make step-by-step progress each time I am out on track, and then we will see what the results will bring after that!” Thoren said.

“Filip is yet another exciting young talent putting his skills to the test in the inaugural FIA RX2e Championship. It is greatly encouraging to see drivers from all motorsport backgrounds wanting to gain experience racing in our pioneering new series, and it is gratifying to see these promising stars already identifying our all-electric technology as the future of rallycross. We wish Filip the best of luck at Spa.” Pere Gonzalez, Project Manager, FIA RX2e Championship, added.