Jack Harvey Joins Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for 2022

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced today that 28-year-old British driver Jack Harvey will join the team on a multi-year deal to drive the No. 45 Hy-Vee Honda starting in 2022.

Harvey is entering his third full season of competition having spent almost his entire five year career with Meyer Shank Racing. He announced in July that he was leaving MSR at the end of the season, having been offered a contract from a then unknown team we know now to be RLLR.

The 45 car itself was introduced last season with the help of Hy-Vee, a supermarket chain in the midwestern United States, on a part-time basis. It ran nine races in 2021 with the time split between Santino Ferrucci and Oliver Askew. Now, it has a permanent driver for a full season with Hy-Vee as the primary sponsor.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing,” Harvey said.

“I’ve been working towards this moment for my entire career and I’m so honored and thankful for the trust Bobby (Rahal), Mike (Lanigan), David (Letterman) and Piers (Phillips, president) have placed in me.”

Harvey joins Graham Rahal as two of the three drivers confirmed at RLLR for next season. Takuma Sato will not be re-joining the team, leaving the No. 30 car vacant as of the time of writing.

“I’m eager to get to work with Graham (Rahal) and the entire team,” Harvey continued.

“We have common goals of competing for wins and championships, and I’m confident we’ll be contending from the drop of the green flag next year. This is an exciting next chapter, and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead.”

Bobby Rahal, co-owner of RLLR, has been keeping his eyes on Harvey since his time in Indy Lights, and believes that the two drivers will have great chemistry.

“He and Graham will work well together and be a strong foundation for our driver lineup that will raise not only the level of each driver individually but of the team as a result,” Rahal said.

“I respect and appreciate his commitment and work ethic to racing on and off the track which is so key. And I also respect the way he deals with people – friendly and respectful. I think we’re going to have a lot of success together and I very much look forward to having him with us.”

Across his five seasons of competition Harvey only has one podium to his name, but has consistently grown with MSR and become a very strong qualifier, a place where RLLR struggled last season. Harvey qualified a career-best second twice in 2021 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and at the GMR Grand Prix, with two other starts inside the top five. He also earned six top-ten finishes in 2021, with a best of fourth achieved at St. Petersburg and the Grand Prix of Portland.

Harvey will debut with his new team when the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season kicks off with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on 27 February 2022.