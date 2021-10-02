James Davison joins MBM for Talladega, superspeedway debut

In 2020, James Davison‘s NASCAR Cup Series début at Talladega Superspeedway was aborted due to NASCAR not approving him for such a formidable track. One year and thirty-four starts later, he will finally get his chance with MBM Motorsports when he runs Sunday’s Talladega event in the #66 Ford Mustang.

The race will be Davison’s first with MBM. Excluding his first two career starts with Spire Motorsports, all of his Cup runs have come with Rick Ware Racing. In 2021, he has run nineteen races with a best finish of twenty-second at Martinsville.

Davison has no prior superspeedway experience in any national series. All five of his Xfinity Series starts have been on road courses, including an eighteenth on the Indianapolis Road Course in August in his first Xfinity race since 2018.

Rich Mar Florist will sponsor his #66. The car’s hood features Hawaiian hibiscus flowers to honour the eighty-year anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack in December. Davison previously paid tribute to the Second World War in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, where he won the final race on the Chicago Street Circuit with sponsorship from The Greatest Generations Foundation, which resulted in his livery having an image of Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower speaking with Allied paratroopers prior to D-Day.

“Teaming up with @RichMarFlorist and @MBMMotorsports for the TALLADEGA 500 this weekend! The Hawaiian Hibiscus pays tribute to the 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor this December,” tweeted Davison.

MBM Motorsports, a full-time Xfinity team, fields the #66 on a limited basis for drivers like Timmy Hill, David Starr, Chad Finchum, J.J. Yeley, and Mike Marlar. The entry is forty-first in owner points with a best finish of twenty-seventh twice (Hill at Indianapolis and Starr at Daytona) in sixteen starts.