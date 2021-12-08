2021 SCORE World Desert Champions crowned

Off Road

SCORE International has released the final 2021 SCORE World Desert Championship class and overall standings. Held over four rounds, the Baja California desert racing series crowned twenty-eight different class champions and an overall victor, the latter among twenty-nine eligible entries.

Headlining the bunch is Pro UTV Forced Induction driver Phil Blurton who won the overall World Desert Championship, the Pro UTV FI class title, and the overall in SCORE UTV. He and team-mate Beau Judge enjoyed a strong maiden campaign of SCORE competition that was headlined by winning their class in the Baja 1000 by over forty seconds. They finished fourth in the season-opening San Felipe 250 in April followed by a pair of runner-ups in the Baja 500 and Baja 400 in June and September, respectively. Blurton also clinched his fourth UTV World Championship in October.

The Blurton/Judge duo’s 1000 win allowed them to finish the season with 534 total points, twelve more in the overall standings than the second-placed #234 Trophy Truck Spec of Jason McNeil and his team. McNeil’s 2021 campaign was a sandwich as he began and finished sixth in the San Felipe 250 and Baja 1000, with back-to-back victories at the 500 and 400 in between; while Elijah Kiger took the 1000 Spec win, he finished sixth in points. McNeil’s overall finish also made him the highest of the trucks and therefore earned him the Overall Truck championship.

Rob MacCachren, the Baja 1000 and Mint 400 overall winner, takes his fourth Trophy Truck title after previously winning in 1994, 2007, and 2018. The winningest TT driver in SCORE history and a ten-time SCORE champion, he watched as Larry Roeseler and Bryce Menzies won the first three races of 2021 before capitalising on the latter’s mechanical failure in the 1000 to win the overall for the fifth time. Partner Luke McMillin, whom MacCachren beat for the Mint 400 after a late wreck, won the SCORE TT championship last year.

MacCachren’s son Cayden finished one spot ahead of his father in the overall standings as he and Brandon Schueler placed fourth with a win at San Felipe. The duo was third in Pro UTV FI behind Blurton/Judge and Austin Weiland, the latter winning the Baja 400.

Class 1 was claimed by Cody Parkhouse for the fourth time (2012, 2013, 2020), but he also notched his maiden Overall Open Wheel crown. He and father Brian Parkhouse, who served as co-driver, finished fifth at San Felipe and failed to do so at the 500 before bouncing back with a win in the 400 and runner-up to Brad Wilson in the 1000.

Menzies won the overall at San Felipe and 400, while Roeseler claimed the Baja 500. Roseler and Menzies respectively finished third and eighth in the Trophy Truck division, with the former also placing eighth overall. While it might seem surprising for unfamiliar viewers to see drivers who won overall races make little impact in the World Desert Championship, SCORE’s points system is based on multiple factors including the number of checkpoints and entries per class in each race.

Credit: Juan Carlos Salvatierra

At the Baja 1000, Class 11’s Volkswagen Beetles were a feel-good story when eight of eleven cars finished to mark one of the highest completion rates for the class ever. Finishing third in the 1000 was Alex Gonzales, who took home the class title. Gonzales started his career in Class 1 and Trophy Trucks before “sort of going backward” to Class 11 as he enjoyed the Beetles’ spartan nature, and he made his celebration known by changing his Instagram profile’s bio to read, “STARTED AT THE TOP, NOW WERE [sic] HERE #1196 2021 SCORE CLASS 11 CHAMPION”. He and navigator German Melendez, joined by driver Tim Sletten and co-driver Pete McLeod, and Clyde Stires and his navigator Nelson Fonte, rebounded from a retirement at San Felipe to win the 500 and 400.

“What a season..What a team..what an experience..what an accomplishment.. our strategy, preparation, perseverance and passion to win is unmatched,” read an Instagram post by Gonzales. “Thank you to @scoreinternational for putting on a phenomenal racing series. Thank you to every single team member, product partner, vendor and beyond. Too many people to thank in one post. Biggest thank you to my family for putting up with my crazy addiction for racing. LETS RUN IT BACK!!!”

Among the motorcycles, Derek Ausserbauer won the Pro Moto Unlimited class for his first SCORE title. He ran the full distance on his own at San Felipe en route to victory before scoring a third and two seconds. Among the Unlimited’s other race winners Jason Alosi (Baja 500), Shane Redline (Baja 400), and Mark Samuels, only Redline was eligible for points as he ranked runner-up to Ausserbauer. Colton Udall, who shared the #5x bike with Ausserbauer, is now a six-time SCORE champion.

Juan Carlos Salvatierra concluded 2021 with his second consecutive Pro Moto Ironman crown. After placing second in San Felipe, he won out the rest of the season. As the Ironman class, he rode alone for 2,366.55 miles (3,808.59 km).

Five entries won their class in all four rounds. Rolf Helland and Rick D. Johnson took the Trophy Truck Legend title, while Mike Cafro and Justin Elenberg respectively claimed the Pro UTV Stock and Open. The other two came on bikes with Ryan Liebelt (Pro Moto 40) and Giovanni Spinali (Pro Moto 50); Spinali recorded his third Pro 50 championship, and he also won the overall in 2014. Jim O’Neal, one of Spinali’s co-riders, was also on Scott McIntosh‘s Pro Moto 60 team to give him two in 2021 and increase his career titles to a SCORE record twenty-three.

2020 SCORE overall champion and Pro UTV FI competitor Matt Burroughs, the Senior Vice President at Monster Energy when not racing, did not launch a title defence but ran three of four races (skipped the 400) with a best class finish of tenth at San Felipe. The 2022 season will begin at San Felipe on 29 March.

Overall standings

PositionNumberDriver(s)ClassPoints
12944Phil Blurton, Beau JudgePro UTV FI534
2234Jason McNeil, Tyler McNeil, Kyle Dodson, Chad McNeilTrophy Truck Spec522
32954Austin WeilandPro UTV FI517
42919Brandon Schueler, Cayden MacCachrenPro UTV FI514
511Rob MacCachren, Luke McMillinTrophy Truck507
621Tavo Vildosola Jr., Ricky JohnsonPro UTV FI494
72989Wes Miller, Donny PowersTrophy Truck492
843Larry RoeselerTrophy Truck491
9200Jorge Sampietro, Santiago CreelTrophy Truck Spec485
101046Ethan HagleClass 10482
112970Francisco Beltran, Francisco Beltran Jr., Diego BeltranPro UTV FI481
123955Mike Cafro, Jamie KirkpatrickPro UTV Stock480
131006Fred WillertClass 10479
141016Hiram Duran, Evan Duran, Eric Duran, Marco DuranClass 10476
T-151081Matt Winslow, Todd WinslowClass 10469
T-15261Jeff Bader, Dan FreshTrophy Truck Spec469
171995Kaden Wells, Travis WellsPro UTV NA467
181870Justin Elenburg, Ernesto Taylor, Michael York, Mike JelusoPro UTV Open466
T-19205Joe DeLucieTrophy Truck Spec464
T-192976Jesus Mendez Jr.Pro UTV FI464
T-21100Cody Parkhouse, Brian ParkhouseClass 1462
T-2137LRolf Helland, Rick D. JohnsonTrophy Truck Legend462
231621Kevin Sanchez, Fernie PadillaClass 1/2 1600461
241600Eli YeeClass 1/2 1600457
T-251062Roberto RomoClass 10454
T-25758Armando DuronClass 7SX454
272929Jose LopezPro UTV FI448
281965Kristen MatlockPro UTV NA445
293950Scott Trafton, Marc BehnkePro UTV Stock444
Full results available at SCORE International website

Class champions

ClassDriver(s)Points
Baja ChallengeEdward Muncey299
Class 1Cody Parkhouse377
Class 1/2 1600Kevin Sanchez, Fernie Padilla, Alan Zavala461
Class 10Ethan Hagle, Ben Hagle482
Class 11Alex Gonzales397
Class 5Greg Sullivan295
Class 5 1600David Heredia, Marco Robles, Pedro Avalos, David Valenzuela376
Class 7Daniel Chamlee440
Class 7FJustin Park, James Tigilio, Josh Tieman400
Class 7SXArmando Duron, Israel Duron, Armando Duron Jr., Sergio Duron Jr., Pedro Duron, Ivan Padron454
Pro Moto 30Greg Bardonnex, Shane Esposito, James Justin Shultz, Francisco Septien, Shane Schorno456
Pro Moto 40Ryan Liebelt, Shane Esposito, Jason Trubey, Brandon Wright, Greg Bardonnex460
Pro Moto 50Giovanni Spinali, Earl Roberts, John Griffin, Jim O’Neal, Earl Roberts315
Pro Moto 60Scott McIntosh, Don Whittington, Sergio Campo, Mike McIntosh, John Johnson, Jim O’Neal315
Pro Moto IronmanJuan Carlos Salvatierra466
Pro Moto LimitedChristopher Gil, Jacob Hanberg, Travis Frolich, Nathan Frolich, Shon Hepler442
Pro Moto UnlimitedDerek Ausserbauer, Colton Udall, Nic Garvin446
Pro QuadRicardo Villafana, Fernando Gomez, Carlos Napoles, Juan Flores, Luis Villafana, Oscar Rojas285
Pro UTV Forced InductionPhil Blurton, Beau Judge534
Pro UTV Naturally AspiratedKaden Wells, Arnie Wells, Travis Wells467
Pro UTV OpenJustin Elenburg, Ernesto Taylor, Michael York, Mike Jeluso466
Pro UTV StockMike Cafro, Adan Ibarra480
SCORE LitesDoug Satterfield443
Sportsman MotoScott Borden, R. Hank Salyer, Josh Scott, Chris Welch, Dan Mastrude, Mike Mettler449
Sportsman QuadDaniel Gaytan, Gilberto Perez, Carlos Servando, Jose Enriquez, Danny Magdaleno, Chris Avalos436
Trophy TruckRob MacCachren, Luke McMillin507
Trophy Truck LegendRolf Helland, Rick D. Johnson462
Trophy Truck SpecJason McNeil, Tyler McNeil, Kyle Dodson, Chad McNeil522
