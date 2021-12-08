2021 SCORE World Desert Champions crowned

SCORE International has released the final 2021 SCORE World Desert Championship class and overall standings. Held over four rounds, the Baja California desert racing series crowned twenty-eight different class champions and an overall victor, the latter among twenty-nine eligible entries.

Headlining the bunch is Pro UTV Forced Induction driver Phil Blurton who won the overall World Desert Championship, the Pro UTV FI class title, and the overall in SCORE UTV. He and team-mate Beau Judge enjoyed a strong maiden campaign of SCORE competition that was headlined by winning their class in the Baja 1000 by over forty seconds. They finished fourth in the season-opening San Felipe 250 in April followed by a pair of runner-ups in the Baja 500 and Baja 400 in June and September, respectively. Blurton also clinched his fourth UTV World Championship in October.

The Blurton/Judge duo’s 1000 win allowed them to finish the season with 534 total points, twelve more in the overall standings than the second-placed #234 Trophy Truck Spec of Jason McNeil and his team. McNeil’s 2021 campaign was a sandwich as he began and finished sixth in the San Felipe 250 and Baja 1000, with back-to-back victories at the 500 and 400 in between; while Elijah Kiger took the 1000 Spec win, he finished sixth in points. McNeil’s overall finish also made him the highest of the trucks and therefore earned him the Overall Truck championship.

Rob MacCachren, the Baja 1000 and Mint 400 overall winner, takes his fourth Trophy Truck title after previously winning in 1994, 2007, and 2018. The winningest TT driver in SCORE history and a ten-time SCORE champion, he watched as Larry Roeseler and Bryce Menzies won the first three races of 2021 before capitalising on the latter’s mechanical failure in the 1000 to win the overall for the fifth time. Partner Luke McMillin, whom MacCachren beat for the Mint 400 after a late wreck, won the SCORE TT championship last year.

MacCachren’s son Cayden finished one spot ahead of his father in the overall standings as he and Brandon Schueler placed fourth with a win at San Felipe. The duo was third in Pro UTV FI behind Blurton/Judge and Austin Weiland, the latter winning the Baja 400.

Class 1 was claimed by Cody Parkhouse for the fourth time (2012, 2013, 2020), but he also notched his maiden Overall Open Wheel crown. He and father Brian Parkhouse, who served as co-driver, finished fifth at San Felipe and failed to do so at the 500 before bouncing back with a win in the 400 and runner-up to Brad Wilson in the 1000.

Menzies won the overall at San Felipe and 400, while Roeseler claimed the Baja 500. Roseler and Menzies respectively finished third and eighth in the Trophy Truck division, with the former also placing eighth overall. While it might seem surprising for unfamiliar viewers to see drivers who won overall races make little impact in the World Desert Championship, SCORE’s points system is based on multiple factors including the number of checkpoints and entries per class in each race.

Credit: Juan Carlos Salvatierra

At the Baja 1000, Class 11’s Volkswagen Beetles were a feel-good story when eight of eleven cars finished to mark one of the highest completion rates for the class ever. Finishing third in the 1000 was Alex Gonzales, who took home the class title. Gonzales started his career in Class 1 and Trophy Trucks before “sort of going backward” to Class 11 as he enjoyed the Beetles’ spartan nature, and he made his celebration known by changing his Instagram profile’s bio to read, “STARTED AT THE TOP, NOW WERE [sic] HERE #1196 2021 SCORE CLASS 11 CHAMPION”. He and navigator German Melendez, joined by driver Tim Sletten and co-driver Pete McLeod, and Clyde Stires and his navigator Nelson Fonte, rebounded from a retirement at San Felipe to win the 500 and 400.

“What a season..What a team..what an experience..what an accomplishment.. our strategy, preparation, perseverance and passion to win is unmatched,” read an Instagram post by Gonzales. “Thank you to @scoreinternational for putting on a phenomenal racing series. Thank you to every single team member, product partner, vendor and beyond. Too many people to thank in one post. Biggest thank you to my family for putting up with my crazy addiction for racing. LETS RUN IT BACK!!!”

Among the motorcycles, Derek Ausserbauer won the Pro Moto Unlimited class for his first SCORE title. He ran the full distance on his own at San Felipe en route to victory before scoring a third and two seconds. Among the Unlimited’s other race winners Jason Alosi (Baja 500), Shane Redline (Baja 400), and Mark Samuels, only Redline was eligible for points as he ranked runner-up to Ausserbauer. Colton Udall, who shared the #5x bike with Ausserbauer, is now a six-time SCORE champion.

Juan Carlos Salvatierra concluded 2021 with his second consecutive Pro Moto Ironman crown. After placing second in San Felipe, he won out the rest of the season. As the Ironman class, he rode alone for 2,366.55 miles (3,808.59 km).

Five entries won their class in all four rounds. Rolf Helland and Rick D. Johnson took the Trophy Truck Legend title, while Mike Cafro and Justin Elenberg respectively claimed the Pro UTV Stock and Open. The other two came on bikes with Ryan Liebelt (Pro Moto 40) and Giovanni Spinali (Pro Moto 50); Spinali recorded his third Pro 50 championship, and he also won the overall in 2014. Jim O’Neal, one of Spinali’s co-riders, was also on Scott McIntosh‘s Pro Moto 60 team to give him two in 2021 and increase his career titles to a SCORE record twenty-three.

2020 SCORE overall champion and Pro UTV FI competitor Matt Burroughs, the Senior Vice President at Monster Energy when not racing, did not launch a title defence but ran three of four races (skipped the 400) with a best class finish of tenth at San Felipe. The 2022 season will begin at San Felipe on 29 March.

Overall standings

Position Number Driver(s) Class Points 1 2944 Phil Blurton, Beau Judge Pro UTV FI 534 2 234 Jason McNeil, Tyler McNeil, Kyle Dodson, Chad McNeil Trophy Truck Spec 522 3 2954 Austin Weiland Pro UTV FI 517 4 2919 Brandon Schueler, Cayden MacCachren Pro UTV FI 514 5 11 Rob MacCachren, Luke McMillin Trophy Truck 507 6 21 Tavo Vildosola Jr., Ricky Johnson Pro UTV FI 494 7 2989 Wes Miller, Donny Powers Trophy Truck 492 8 43 Larry Roeseler Trophy Truck 491 9 200 Jorge Sampietro, Santiago Creel Trophy Truck Spec 485 10 1046 Ethan Hagle Class 10 482 11 2970 Francisco Beltran, Francisco Beltran Jr., Diego Beltran Pro UTV FI 481 12 3955 Mike Cafro, Jamie Kirkpatrick Pro UTV Stock 480 13 1006 Fred Willert Class 10 479 14 1016 Hiram Duran, Evan Duran, Eric Duran, Marco Duran Class 10 476 T-15 1081 Matt Winslow, Todd Winslow Class 10 469 T-15 261 Jeff Bader, Dan Fresh Trophy Truck Spec 469 17 1995 Kaden Wells, Travis Wells Pro UTV NA 467 18 1870 Justin Elenburg, Ernesto Taylor, Michael York, Mike Jeluso Pro UTV Open 466 T-19 205 Joe DeLucie Trophy Truck Spec 464 T-19 2976 Jesus Mendez Jr. Pro UTV FI 464 T-21 100 Cody Parkhouse, Brian Parkhouse Class 1 462 T-21 37L Rolf Helland, Rick D. Johnson Trophy Truck Legend 462 23 1621 Kevin Sanchez, Fernie Padilla Class 1/2 1600 461 24 1600 Eli Yee Class 1/2 1600 457 T-25 1062 Roberto Romo Class 10 454 T-25 758 Armando Duron Class 7SX 454 27 2929 Jose Lopez Pro UTV FI 448 28 1965 Kristen Matlock Pro UTV NA 445 29 3950 Scott Trafton, Marc Behnke Pro UTV Stock 444 Full results available at SCORE International website

Class champions

Class Driver(s) Points Baja Challenge Edward Muncey 299 Class 1 Cody Parkhouse 377 Class 1/2 1600 Kevin Sanchez, Fernie Padilla, Alan Zavala 461 Class 10 Ethan Hagle, Ben Hagle 482 Class 11 Alex Gonzales 397 Class 5 Greg Sullivan 295 Class 5 1600 David Heredia, Marco Robles, Pedro Avalos, David Valenzuela 376 Class 7 Daniel Chamlee 440 Class 7F Justin Park, James Tigilio, Josh Tieman 400 Class 7SX Armando Duron, Israel Duron, Armando Duron Jr., Sergio Duron Jr., Pedro Duron, Ivan Padron 454 Pro Moto 30 Greg Bardonnex, Shane Esposito, James Justin Shultz, Francisco Septien, Shane Schorno 456 Pro Moto 40 Ryan Liebelt, Shane Esposito, Jason Trubey, Brandon Wright, Greg Bardonnex 460 Pro Moto 50 Giovanni Spinali, Earl Roberts, John Griffin, Jim O’Neal, Earl Roberts 315 Pro Moto 60 Scott McIntosh, Don Whittington, Sergio Campo, Mike McIntosh, John Johnson, Jim O’Neal 315 Pro Moto Ironman Juan Carlos Salvatierra 466 Pro Moto Limited Christopher Gil, Jacob Hanberg, Travis Frolich, Nathan Frolich, Shon Hepler 442 Pro Moto Unlimited Derek Ausserbauer, Colton Udall, Nic Garvin 446 Pro Quad Ricardo Villafana, Fernando Gomez, Carlos Napoles, Juan Flores, Luis Villafana, Oscar Rojas 285 Pro UTV Forced Induction Phil Blurton, Beau Judge 534 Pro UTV Naturally Aspirated Kaden Wells, Arnie Wells, Travis Wells 467 Pro UTV Open Justin Elenburg, Ernesto Taylor, Michael York, Mike Jeluso 466 Pro UTV Stock Mike Cafro, Adan Ibarra 480 SCORE Lites Doug Satterfield 443 Sportsman Moto Scott Borden, R. Hank Salyer, Josh Scott, Chris Welch, Dan Mastrude, Mike Mettler 449 Sportsman Quad Daniel Gaytan, Gilberto Perez, Carlos Servando, Jose Enriquez, Danny Magdaleno, Chris Avalos 436 Trophy Truck Rob MacCachren, Luke McMillin 507 Trophy Truck Legend Rolf Helland, Rick D. Johnson 462 Trophy Truck Spec Jason McNeil, Tyler McNeil, Kyle Dodson, Chad McNeil 522