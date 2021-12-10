Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Announce Indy 500 1-2 Punch of Karam and Ferrucci for 2022

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing have announced an exciting two-car slate for the 2022 Indianapolis 500, with two young stars in the form of Sage Karam and Santino Ferrucci behind the wheel of the No. 24 and 23 cars respectively in next year’s iteration of The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Karam has raced in the Indy 500 with DRR since 2014, with two top-ten finishes including a seventh-place effort last season. Ferrucci has never finished outside of the top ten in his three attempts from 2019 to 2021, where he finished just ahead of now-teammate Karam in sixth as a part of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Team newcomer Ferrucci stated how excited he was by the hard-working nature of the team.

“Nothing is better than being a part of a team that has such a high work ethic,” he said.

“The team’s attention to detail is comparable to top teams in the series.”

Team owner Dennis Reinbold couldn’t understate the importance of the young stars.

“We believe the talent of these drivers will be important in helping the team achieve the ultimate goal of winning the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’” Reinbold said.

“We, at DRR, have been improving our Indy 500 program with the singular goal of winning the race. Sage and Santino have exceptional talent and are key components for us to achieve the goal.”

Both Karam and Ferrucci stated how important patience is in a race like the Indianapolis 500, and Karam believes that racing on ovals in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series helped him become stronger in the understated mental aspect of the race.

Sage Karam racing for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing at the 2021 Indianapolis 500. (Photo Credit: Karl Zemlin / Penske Entertainment / Courtesy of IndyCar)

“Doing more ovals in NASCAR this year has helped mentally prepare more to stay focused for the longer races,” the Nazareth, Pennsylvania native noted.

“The potential to improve in that area is there. We just need to nail down a few things. We are coming off of a high from last year and the goal is to be even better in the 2022 Indy 500.”

This isn’t the first time that Karam and Ferrucci have teamed together, with their history dating back to when they were kids.

“I’ve known Sage since I was 5 years old,” explained Ferrucci.

“We had tremendous success in karts and hope to bring that to IndyCar come May.”

DRR have qualified 43 cars for the Indy 500 dating back to 1999, recording a best finish of fourth in 2012 with Spaniard Oriol Servia behind the wheel.

The two will join an ever-growing field and hope to make the cut for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 on 29 May, 2022.