Logan Sargeant Earns Formula 2 Promotion with Carlin for 2022

Logan Sargeant will make the full-time jump up to the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2022 after joining Carlin Motorsport.

The young American, who tested a Formula 1 car for the first time in the recent young drivers test in Abu Dhabi as part of his development driver role with the Williams F1 Team, will move up after three seasons in FIA Formula 3, which included three race victories.

It is the third time Sargeant has been part of the Carlin set-up, having raced in the F4 British Championship with them in 2017 and then in his rookie campaign in Formula 3 in 2019.

“This is an incredible week for me!” said Sargeant. “I can’t wait to re-join Carlin who have been so strong in F2 and get to work on our 2022 programme.

“Big thanks to Trevor, my management at Infinity and of course Williams Racing for this incredible opportunity.”

Trevor Carlin, the Team Principal at Carlin, says he is pleased to bring Sargeant back into his team having taken him under their wing in both Formula 4 and Formula 3, and he feels the American has matured as a driver and sees him having a strong 2022 season.

“We’re delighted to work with Logan who has always been a great talent,” said Carlin. “Having worked with him in F4 and F3, it’s great to now be able to complete that ladder in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

“Over the years we’ve seen him grow and mature as a driver and without a doubt he’s ready for a strong campaign in F2. We’re also very proud to be entrusted by Williams Racing with their newest Academy Driver.”

Sven Smeets, the Sporting Director at Williams Racing, says he is excited to see their newest academy racer join Formula 2, and they will support him as best they can throughout his rookie campaign in the category.

“I’m extremely excited to see Logan compete in next year’s FIA Formula 2 Championship,” said Smeets. “I know it will be a great experience for him and it’s another key step towards his goal of racing in Formula 1.

“Logan’s FIA Formula 3 campaigns demonstrated his capabilities against many talented drivers, proving that he is more than capable of the promotion to Formula 2, and we will do our very best to continue supporting his development throughout the 2022 season.

“I’m also delighted that Williams will continue to be represented on the junior series’ grid, once again highlighting the team’s role in supporting and nurturing young driver talent.”