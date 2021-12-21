Mars ending NASCAR sponsorship after 2022

One of NASCAR‘s longest running sponsorships will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. On Monday, Mars, Incorporated announced they will depart the sport at year’s end after spending over two decades as a primary sponsor across the three national series.

Mars is a conglomerate that has sponsored cars and races through multiple brands, most notably its candies like M&M’s and Skittles. The company joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008 to back the #18 Cup car of Kyle Busch, a relationship that has produced two championships while his car has become a beloved design. Prior to JGR, Mars sponsored the likes of Ernie Irvan (Skittles) and Elliott Sadler (M&M’s). The latter’s Robert Yates Racing team maintained a close partnership with Mars before the switch to Gibbs. Outside of confectionery, Mars’ other groups like its Pedigree pet food brand has also appeared on JGR’s cars.

“One of the great things I love about NASCAR is the opportunity to build meaningful relationships,” said JGR owner Joe Gibbs. “Mars has been a tremendous example of that. We have experienced so much together over the past fifteen years, including two Cup Series championships, while developing friendships that will extend well beyond next year. I know everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing feels that way and I’m glad we have the 2022 season to celebrate Mars and the contributions they have made to our sport over the past three decades.”

Of Busch’s fifty-nine career Cup wins, forty-six have come with Mars branding: thirty-four with M&M’s, seven with Skittles, two with Combos and Snickers apiece, and one with Doublemint. His historic 100th Xfinity Series triumph also came with M&M’s on the car, though Mars’ involvement in that series was fairly limited. Sadler won two races in the #38 M&M’s car in 2004.

“I have been incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to represent Mars for nearly 15 years now,” commented Busch. “During this time, Mars Associates have been like family to myself, (wife) Samantha, and (son) Brexton. In particular, my friendship with the Mars family will be something that will last a lifetime. We have a relationship so much deeper than just having the honor of driving their colorful cars. I’m also proud that we’ve been able to bring them to victory lane 55 times in the Cup Series, including two Cup Series championships. I know our #18 team will work as hard as ever to bring them to Victory Lane as many times as we can in 2022 and hopefully even another championship we can celebrate together.”

According to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, Mars indicated their intent to leave NASCAR in the summer, prompting the team to already begin sponsor searching.