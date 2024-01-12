2024 Superstar Racing Experience on pause due to “market factors”

The Superstar Racing Experience has “postponed” their 2024 slate, which would have kicked off in the summer as has been the case since the inaugural season in 2021.

“We entered the next phase of our racing series with great anticipation and excitement for what was ahead. Our expectations, however, have been tempered by market factors that have proven too much to overcome,” reads a series statement.

“Time has run out to put forth the kind of events our fans, partners, drivers and tracks deserve. We’re thankful to each for their commitment, their contributions and their support as we brought a new idea to reality.

“The racing industry continues to evolve and we are actively exploring strategic options for the series’ long-term potential. We made this announcement now to allow our partners the time and flexibility to best serve their interests.

“We will provide updates on future plans for SRX when they’re available.”

SRX had already scheduled rounds at Berlin Raceway, Cedar Lake Speedway, Slinger Speedway, Stafford Speedway, and Thunder Road Speedbowl for 2024. Stafford had been on the schedule every year, while Berlin was set for its second season on the calendar and Slinger was to return after last appearing in 2021. Cedar Lake in Wisconsin was a new addition as is Thunder Road, who was added to the 2023 slate only to be cancelled due to flooding. SRX typically hosted six races per year, meaning one more track would have been featured.

For 2023, SRX formed a multi-year partnership with ESPN that moved races to Thursdays under the Thursday Night Thunder label. Hence, the 2024 season would have started at Stafford on 11 July.

“We enjoyed our relationship with SRX and wish them all the best,” ESPN stated.

Ryan Newman won the championship in 2023, while series co-founder Tony Stewart and Marco Andretti respectively claimed the 2021 and 2022 titles.

SRX’s pause was announced three days after the launch of the International Race of Champions, whose original incarnation served as the model for SRX as a spec stock car series that brings together international racing stars. However, although IROC is now led by SRX co-founder Ray Evernham who is no longer involved with SRX, the postponement is not related to IROC’s reformation.