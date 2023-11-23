Pinty’s Series renamed to NASCAR Canada Series

Since 2020, NASCAR has been trending towards common names for its series for better brand recognition despite dropping title sponsorships. This pattern will continue in 2024 as the Canadian NASCAR Pinty’s Series has been renamed to the NASCAR Canada Series.

The name will be the fourth different identity in series history. It was originally formed as the CASCAR Super Series before becoming the the Canadian Tire Series from 2007 to 2015. Pinty’s assumed naming rights in 2016, and will remain involved with the Canadian Series as a presenting sponsor alongside Evirum.

“Canadian motorsports fans are incredibly passionate, and the new NASCAR Canada Series name appropriately captures their nationalistic pride,” said NASCAR chief international officer Chad Seigler. “The series features Canada’s biggest racing stars, competing at the top tracks across the country. With an influx of talented young drivers and a garage full of healthy and competitive teams, interest in the series is at an all-time high. We are excited to build off recent momentum and deliver great racing to fans across Canada.”

The transition to generic series names began in 2018 with the NASCAR México Series, though it also had title sponsorship in conjunction before becoming its current name in 2023. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series followed suit in 2020 to become simply the NASCAR Cup Series with four presenting partners. The Whelen Euro Series is also known as the Euro Series for short.

The 2024 season begins on 19 May.