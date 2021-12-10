Takuma Sato Joins Dale Coyne Racing with RWR for 2022

Two-time Indianapolis 500 champion and former Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Takuma Sato has announced that he will join Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing to pilot the No. 51 Honda for the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season.

The Japanese driver replaces fellow ex-Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean, who is now with Andretti Autosport, and brings with him one of the most experienced resumes in the IndyCar field.

Through twelve years of competition, Sato has claimed 10 pole positions and 70 top ten finishes, along with 14 podiums and six wins including his two Borg-Warner Trophies. Sato noted that the team’s partnership with Honda, as well as their speed shown with Grosjean behind the wheel, were crucial points for his signing.

“With Honda an integral part of Dale Coyne Racing, it seemed like a great fit,” he said. “The team has proven year after year that they are very competitive on all types of circuits.

“Particularly the speed that team has shown in recent years at the Indy 500 were very impressive. I am really looking forward to working with my new environment and can’t wait to get started.”

Team co-owner Dale Coyne shared his excitement to combine car and driver to create a true contender for not only the upcoming season, but the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

“Takuma has shown that he is one of the best drivers to ever race in the NTT IndyCar Series,” Coyne said.

“…We look forward to competing with our package of a good car with a great driver in the 500 next year. All of us on our team welcome the very talented Mr. Sato into our fold for 2022.”

Before coming to IndyCar, Sato spent seven seasons in Formula 1 with Jordan, BAR and Super Aguri F1 Team. Fellow team co-owner Rick Ware says that Sato’s global experience, as well as his time in IndyCar, to be an invaluable addition.

“…Takuma’s experience within motorsports is extensive, not just in the United States, but around the world,” Ware said.

“With Takuma’s experience, and vast knowledge of the cars, we are really looking forward to stepping up the program and having a successful season, and maybe even add another Indianapolis 500 win to his list of achievements.”

Sato will make his debut with the team when the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season kicks off with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on 27 February, 2022.