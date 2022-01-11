Arthur Leclerc Remains with Prema Racing for 2022 Formula 3 Title Tilt

Arthur Leclerc will remain with Prema Racing for the 2022 season and will look to fight for the FIA Formula 3 title with the Italian outfit.

The Ferrari Driver Academy driver and the younger brother of current Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will remain with Prema for a third consecutive year, and this will be his second season in Formula 3 after stepping up to the championship in 2021 after a year in Formula Regional European Championship.

The twenty-one-year-old will be looking to build on his performances from 2021 that saw him end tenth in the final standings with two wins – the first at the Circuit Paul Ricard and the second at Circuit Zandvoort – and a second-place finish to his name, and he has one eye on the title this season.

“I am extremely happy to continue the work we started with PREMA Racing in the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship,” said Leclerc. “I think we did a good job last year, and 2022 will be a good opportunity to put together everything we have learned so far.

“I cannot wait for the season to start.”

Rene Rosin, the Team Principal at Prema Racing, has welcomed the news that Leclerc will remain with his team for another season, and he feels the Monegasque racer will be one of the stars of the 2022 championship.

“It is great to continue our collaboration with Arthur,” said Rosin. “I am sure that he will carry on the progress we saw in 2021 when he showed he had the potential to be a frontrunner.

“Last year’s experience with the challenging three-race weekends will definitely help him navigate the events with a great focus, which will surely benefit the whole team.“

Leclerc becomes the second Ferrari-backed young driver to commit to the 2022 Formula 3 season with Prema after the signing of British racer Oliver Bearman at the end of last year.