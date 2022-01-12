Calan Williams Makes Formula 2 Move with Trident Motorsport for 2022

Australian racer Calan Williams will move up to the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2022 after signing to race with Italian outfit Trident Motorsport.

Williams has spent the past two seasons racing in FIA Formula 3 with Jenzer Motorsport and took a surprise podium finish at the Circuit Paul Ricard last year in what was by far his strongest weekend in the championship.

The twenty-one-year-old former Australian Formula 3 champion tested with Trident in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi last year and has now confirmed that he will be jumping full-time into Formula 2 this year.

“I’m extremely proud that a team so incredibly competitive and professional like Trident Motorsport welcomed me to its line-up,” said Williams. “I worked very well with the team’s staff in the last few months and in the FIA Formula 2 Championship post-season test.

“I have a unique chance in front of me and I will give my 100 percent to use my full potential and show my skills on track. I’m really delighted that Trident Motorsport welcomed me to the team so warmly and believed in me!”

Giacomo Ricci, the Team Manager at Trident, says Williams performed well during the post-season test in December and impressed the technical staff at the team with his ability and feedback. He believes the team has signed a strong driver for the 2022 Formula 2 season.

“We are delighted to welcome Calan Williams to our line-up,” said Ricci. “He did very well in the post-season FIA Formula 2 test held at Yas Marina last December.

“Calan quickly adapted to a car of a superior series and set competitive marks in terms of overall performance and race simulations. Our technical staff was really impressed by his performance, but he also shined in terms of work ethics and commitment that he poured in to be always competitive, day in, day out.

“These aspects quickly created a strong bond between him and the team, so Trident Motorsport is proud to have secured such a strong driver to face a really demanding series like the FIA Formula 2 Championship.”