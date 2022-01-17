DAMS complete 2022 line-up with F3 Graduate Iwasa

Ayumu Iwasa has joined DAMS for the 2022 FIA Formula 2 Championship, graduating from FIA Formula 3 after a steady rookie season. He joins the already announced Roy Nissany at DAMS who returns for his fourth season in F2.

Iwasa takes the step up the ladder after a twelfth-place finish in the 2021 F3 championship which includes a podium and a race win in Hungary. The Red Bull junior had his first taste of Formula 2 machinery during the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, where he first debuted for the French team.

“I’m very excited to take on my first year of F2 with DAMS. We worked together at the test in December, and I learnt a lot about the car and the team. We collected plenty of data, which will be useful ahead of the pre-season test.” Iwasa told Formula 2.

Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“I’ll be taking on some new tracks this year, which will be a challenge but I’m looking forward to developing my skills throughout the season. I used to live in Le Mans when I was racing in French F4 so it’s great to be competing in F2 with a team based in the area.”

The Honda Formula Dream Project driver started his European single-seater racing career by dominating the rest of the grid on his way to the 2020 French Formula 4 championship with a huge fifteen podiums including nine wins.

“We are very happy to work with DAMS again. Ayumu is a young and promising Japanese driver who we hope will be able to make his way to F1.” Said Dr. Helmut Marko, a close Advisor of Red Bull Racing.

“He showed his talent in F3 last year, so we are confident he can have a successful F2 season. We’re excited to see Ayumu’s development in 2022 and looking forward to positive results on the track.”