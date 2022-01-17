F3 Champion Hauger Steps Up to F2, Joins Daruvala at PREMA

Reigning FIA Formula 2 Teams’ Champion PREMA Racing will field a brand new line-up for the 2022 season, consisting of the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Champion Dennis Hauger and the experienced Jehan Daruvala who makes the move from Carlin.

After a dominating season in F3 for the young Norwegian, PREMA have made the decision to retain him as he continues his climb up the single-seater ladder. The Red Bull junior scored nine podiums throughout the year, including four wins and three pole positions as he won the championship with twenty six point gap to Jack Doohan, a fellow F3 to F2 graduate.

“I’m delighted to continue with PREMA in 2022. We had a good year in 2021 with some amazing teamwork, and I really enjoyed it,” Hauger said to Formula 2. “I’m extremely happy that they keep believing in me, and I’m looking forward to carrying on the hard work we put in together this season as well.”

“We are delighted to continue the work we started with Dennis last year in F3, and that led to so many great results.” PREMA Racing Team Principal René Rosin added. “Of course, being a rookie is not always straightforward. However, in the postseason test Dennis made impressive progress, and we are looking forward to a positive season together.”

The Indian driver, Jehan Daruvala, returns to PREMA Racing after two seasons in F2 with Carlin, completing PREMA’s all Red Bull junior line-up. He previously competed for the Italian racing outfit in the 2019 F3 Championship where his five podiums including two wins bought him within arm’s reach of the crown.

He stepped up to F2 the following year and took two podiums with one of them being on the top step in his rookie year, finishing the overall standings in twelfth. The Indian followed this up with another two wins in the 2021 season, with another three podiums meaning he improved to seventh in the standings the second tiem around.

“I’m really happy to be back at PREMA and continue to be part of the Red Bull Junior Team for the 2022 FIA F2 Championship. We have worked together in the past and share a fantastic relationship,” Daruvala told F2. “PREMA is a champion team and I can’t wait to get started and look forward to a successful F2 campaign.”