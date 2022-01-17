Formula 3

Jak Crawford Completes PREMA Lineup For The 2022 Season

By
1 Mins read
Share
Image Credit : FIA Formula 3

PREMA have become the first team to announce their full lineup for the 2022 season with the announcement of Jak Crawford who will race alongside Oliver Bearman and Arthur Leclerc and will be hoping to win back the teams championship which they didn’t regain last season for the first time in FIA Formula 3 history.

Jak Crawford, who spent the 2021 campaign with Hitech Grand Prix, recorded a standout result at Spa where he finished in second place, on his way to finishing thirteenth in the standings in 2021 with 45 points. The Red Bull junior would also finish third in the Euroformula Open series taking eight wins and two podiums, despite missing two of the rounds which clashed with his commitments in FIA Formula 3. Crawford will make his debut for PREMA in the Formula Regional Asian Championship with Abu Dhabi Racing by PREMA in preparation for the up and coming Formula 3 season.

Jak Crawford was understandebly delighted to be joining PREMA given their rich history in the series on top of having the oppurtunity to race for the team in two series, showing their trust in the American.

“I’m very excited to be joining PREMA for a second season of FIA F3 as well as contesting the Formula Regional Asian Championship with them”

With the experience of last year, Crawford will be able to use this and build on this so that he can have a successful season and hopefully challenge for the drivers championship. Despite doing two series, the Red Bull Junior’s main focus will be the FIA Formula 3 title.

“I am very much looking forward to building on what I learned last year in my rookie season, and hoping to emulate the success that other drivers have had with the team in the past. FIA F3 will be the main focus for me this year and I am eager to get the season underway.”

Share
142 posts

About author
FIA Formula 3 coverage for The Checkered Flag
Articles
Related posts
FeaturesFormula 3Interviews

Thoughts Of A Formula 3 Champion - Dennis Hauger

By
3 Mins read
After his victory in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, Dennis Hauger gave an exclusive interview to the Checkered Flag outlining his thoughts on his season.
Formula 1Formula 2Formula 3Formula 4Formula Regional European ChampionshipIndyCar

Armstrong Out, Ilott on 'Gap Year' as Ferrari Driver Academy Confirms 2022 Line-up

By
2 Mins read
The Ferrari Driver Academy has announced its driver line-up for the 2022 season, with Marcus Armstrong losing his position in the programme after four years.
Formula 3

Arthur Leclerc Remains with Prema Racing for 2022 Formula 3 Title Tilt

By
1 Mins read
Arthur Leclerc will remain with Prema Racing for a third consecutive year and is aiming for the FIA Formula 3 title in 2022.