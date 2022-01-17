Jak Crawford Completes PREMA Lineup For The 2022 Season

PREMA have become the first team to announce their full lineup for the 2022 season with the announcement of Jak Crawford who will race alongside Oliver Bearman and Arthur Leclerc and will be hoping to win back the teams championship which they didn’t regain last season for the first time in FIA Formula 3 history.

Jak Crawford, who spent the 2021 campaign with Hitech Grand Prix, recorded a standout result at Spa where he finished in second place, on his way to finishing thirteenth in the standings in 2021 with 45 points. The Red Bull junior would also finish third in the Euroformula Open series taking eight wins and two podiums, despite missing two of the rounds which clashed with his commitments in FIA Formula 3. Crawford will make his debut for PREMA in the Formula Regional Asian Championship with Abu Dhabi Racing by PREMA in preparation for the up and coming Formula 3 season.

Jak Crawford was understandebly delighted to be joining PREMA given their rich history in the series on top of having the oppurtunity to race for the team in two series, showing their trust in the American.

“I’m very excited to be joining PREMA for a second season of FIA F3 as well as contesting the Formula Regional Asian Championship with them”

With the experience of last year, Crawford will be able to use this and build on this so that he can have a successful season and hopefully challenge for the drivers championship. Despite doing two series, the Red Bull Junior’s main focus will be the FIA Formula 3 title.

“I am very much looking forward to building on what I learned last year in my rookie season, and hoping to emulate the success that other drivers have had with the team in the past. FIA F3 will be the main focus for me this year and I am eager to get the season underway.”