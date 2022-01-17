Red Bull junior Jüri Vips has re-signed with the British racing outfit Hitech Grand Prix for his second full season of FIA Formula 2, after a sixth place finish in the 2021 season.

Vips first joined Hitech in 2019 for the FIA Formula 3 championship, where he finished fourth after claiming three race wins as well as another podium. He made the step up to F2 the following year with DAMS, replacing Sean Geleal for a number of races after the Indonesian broke a vertebra in the Barcelona Feature Race.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Hitech for another year. We built a strong relationship in 2021, which enabled me to get to grips with the car and work closely with the team to ensure we gave our very best throughout the season,” Vips told Formula 2.

“I’m looking forward to fighting for more victories. Massive thanks to Red Bull for their continuous support.”

Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

2021 saw the Estonian go full-time in Formula 2 with Hitech and became the first driver to win twice in a single weekend at Baku after winning Sprint Race 2 and the Feature Race.

This was followed by another four podiums throughout the year which earned himself a seat with Red Bull Racing in the 2021 Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi.

After Liam Lawson departed the team for Carlin, Hitech Grand Prix have not yet announced who will be partnering Vips for the 2022 season. With driver announcements coming left, right and centre, it probably won’t be long until they do.