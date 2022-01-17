Liam Lawson Completes Carlin line-up in FIA Formula 2

Following a strong first season in FIA Formula 2 with Hitech Grand Prix as well as a championship challenge in DTM, Liam Lawson has joined the Carlin for the 2022 season. The Red Bull junior partners Williams Academy driver Logan Sargeant to complete Carlin’s line-up for the new season.

The Kiwi made his first appearance for Carlin at post-season testing in Abu Dhabi where he finished in the top 10 four times across six sessions. As part of his Red Bull junior programme, he also tested for AlphaTauri Formula 1 team in the Young Driver tests.

“I’m super excited for the new opportunity this year. The pre-season test went really, really well,” Lawson told Formula 2. “It was a completely different experience to what I’ve been used to. The whole team is really focused on the right things and all super motivated going into the season.

Lawson won his début race in F2 and ended the season with another two podiums to finish ninth in the overall standings. It was in DTM where he showed his true racecraft. Ten podiums including three wins across his first season put him close to winning the title, only to be controversially taken out by his championship rival in the final races.

After winning the 2017 New Zealand F1600 title, the 19-year-old moved to Europe where he has raced in single seaters ever since. He moved his way up the ladder, starting with a second place finish in the 2018 ADAC Formula 4, followed by two seasons in FIA Formula 3 where he finished in eleventh and fifth respectively.

“We’re really excited to have Liam join the team. He is a great talent and we’ve watched him with interest over the last few seasons,” said Trevor Carlin, founder and team boss of Carlin. “We’re very proud and thankful that Red Bull and Rodin have entrusted us with this next stage in Liam’s career.

“Liam did a great job in the post-season official tests in Abu Dhabi and slotted straight into the team. I expect him to be a championship contender this year.”