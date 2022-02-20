Formula 1

Alfa Romeo Conduct Fiorano Shakedown Before Official Launch

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit:RodrigoFischer18/Rin18 SA

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN are now one of the only teams to have not officially launched their 2022 challenger, they have however completed a successful shakedown ahead of pre-season testing.

The shakedown of the C42 took place last Tuesday at the Fiorano Circuit, with the recently signed Valtteri Bottas first to go behind the wheel, before 2022 rookie Guanyu Zhou. Team Principal, Frédéric Vasseur and Technical Director, Jan Monchaux, were both in attendance.

The test took place in pouring rain but this wasn’t going to stop Alfa Romeo from completing their preliminary tests. The team also ran a beautiful camouflage livery, to not give too much away to their opponents ahead of the new season. The team’s official launch takes place on the 27th February at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

2022 is a big year for Alfa Romeo after a shocking 2021, a new car and a new driver line-up though gives the Swiss team plenty of reasons to feel optimistic ahead of the new era of Formula 1.

Share
411 posts

About author
Aspiring motorsport presenter/commentator with a passion for writing.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Aston Martin Complete Successful Silverstone Shakedown

By
1 Mins read
Aston Martin conducted a successful shakedown at Silverstone, a day after unveiling the AMR22 to the world.
Formula 1

Instant Delivery Platform Gopuff become an Official Partner of McLaren Racing

By
1 Mins read
McLaren Racing have announced a multi-year partnership with American instant delivery platform Gopuff.
Formula 1

Andretti Global aims for 2024 F1 entry

By
3 Mins read
A bombshell tweet from his father Mario Andretti revealed Michael Andretti, head of Andretti Autosport, intends to enter Formula One in 2024 under the Andretti Global name.