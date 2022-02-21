Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN announce new partnership with Sabelt

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN have teamed up with Sabelt, the global leader in the development and production of high-performance safety equipment, in a new partnership for 2022.

The muliti-year deal will see the team get access to ‘the most innovative and advanced products’, while Sabelt can continue to develop their safety features using the team’s motorsport know-how.

“Joining forces with Sabelt is a very positive development for the team and the company as a whole. Safety is paramount and we owe the improvements of the last decades to the relentless research and development of a brand like Sabelt,” said Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN.

“The gains and innovation deriving from this work not only benefit our drivers, but the wider population of road users as well as the technology is eventually transferred to everyday life.”

Massimiliano Marsiaj, Vice President of Sabelt added, “Sabelt and Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN back together is a great achievement, especially on the 50th Anniversary of Sabelt. This is a great example of partners that share common values and top-end technology from road use cars to F1.”