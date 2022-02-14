Alpine Academy driver Martins moves to ART for 2022 F3 season

ART Grand Prix have completed their line-up for the 2022 FIA Formula 3 Championship, announcing Alpine Academy driver Victor Martins for his second season in the championship.

Martins joins from MP Motorsport after finishing as the highest-placed F3 rookie in 2021. A win at Zandvoort and five further podiums took him to fifth in the standings.

The French driver finished second in the 2017 French Formula 4 Championship after a part-time 2016 season, before finishing second and first with ART in the 2019 and 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup respectively.

Having finished second in both sessions on the first day of post-season testing at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Martins is confident of continuing his momentum into a second F3 season.

“I am very happy to be able to collaborate with ART GP once again,” he said.

“This time for the 2022 FIA F3 Championship, following on from a 2020 that was filled with common successes.

“I am excited for this opportunity and to start this new adventure together. Our goals are big, and we are ready to achieve them.

“I have already done a lot of work this season to start the season well-prepared from the first few laps behind the wheel. I can’t wait to get back in the car!”

Team Principal Sébastien Philippe shares Martins’ optimism.

“We are delighted that Victor returns to the team. He has great qualities as a driver and of a man that were beneficial to us during the Formula Renault Team and Drivers’ titles in 2020.

“We have followed his progress very closely, last year. In 2022 we are hoping to harness both ART GP and Victor’s full potential so we can put our names on the Formula 3 charts.”

Martins joins already-announced Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine champion Grégoire Saucy and Juan Manuel Correa at the French team for 2022.