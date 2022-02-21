Chloe Grant confirmed for Graham Brunton Racing with support from Laser Tools Racing

Chloe Grant has been confirmed as Graham Brunton Racing’s all female GB4 Championship line-up, as the second driver, with support from Laser Tools Racing.

Grant began karting in 2013 at the age of seven and within four years she won the 2017 ESKC Championship and was also named the most improved Minimax Driver of The Year.

At the end of the 2020 season, Grant was announced as the British Women’s Racing Driver Club’s (BWRDC) Kart Sport Champion.

The 15-year-old won the Junior Saloon Car Scholarship in 2021 and began her car racing career.

In 2019, Grant was chosen to be a Scottish Motor Racing Club Rising Star, the youngest driver to earn the accolade. She also became the youngest driver to gain a Motorsport UK Junior Racing Driver License in Scotland.

Chloe Grant Commented: “My ambition has always been to step up from the karting circuit into single-seater racing, and now I’m taking on the new GB4 series with Laser Tools Racing – what an opportunity!



“GB4 is a very exciting new championship that will see aspiring drivers progress in single-seater racing and with Laser Tools Racing’s support, I’m really proud to be involved in this new series. And to be partnered with Logan Hannah, well that’s got to be the dream team!”

Laser Tools Chairman, Martin Smith, commented: “We are delighted to sign up Chloe Grant and feel that paired with Logan Hannah’s ability and experience we can continue with Laser’s ethos of spotting young talent and then developing that talent on the racetrack. We’re confident that we’ve assembled another winning team.”

Craig Brunton, Graham Brunton Racing Team manager, commented: “It’s great to have Chloe joining us. We’ve seen her progress from karts to cars and she comes from a real racing family with a huge passion for the sport.



“This will be a big learning curve – moving to slicks and wings in the Tatuus chassis. But her approach to learning new skills has really impressed us. Working with a two-girl team in the Laser Tools Racing branded cars is an amazing opportunity and we can’t wait to hit the track and begin the hard work!”

Graham Brunton added: “We are so proud to be putting forward this wonderful two-girl team. Both drivers have so much to offer this exciting series, we really cannot wait!”