Confirmed Entry List for the 2022 FIA Formula 2 Season

With just under four weeks until the five red lights drop at the Bahrain International Circuit for the start of the new season, the full list for who will be competing for glory in the 2022 FIA Formula 2 season is complete.

The reigning double champions, PREMA Racing, will be looking to defend their titles for the second consecutive year while there is a new team on the grid in Van Amersfoort Racing.

There are some new graduates from FIA Formula 3 who will be making their debut in Formula 2 machinery as well as experienced young drivers who have seen their fair share of checkered flag’s in the category.

The entry list is as follows:

PREMA Racing

#1 – Dennis Hauger

2021 Result: FIA Formula 3 Champion

The reigning Formula 3 champion has a big seat to fill for his rookie Formula 2 season with reigning teams’ and drivers’ champions, PREMA Racing. He has proved he has the raw talent with his performance last season and you can hear more of his thoughts for the 2022 season here.

#2 – Jehan Daruvala

2021 Result: Seventh, FIA Formula 2

After two seasons in the category with Carlin, the young Indian driver has three wins in F2 under his belt. If he can show this pace consistently at his new team, 2022 could be the year he puts up a championship fight.

Virtuosi Racing

#3 – Jack Doohan

2021 Result: FIA Formula 3 Runner-Up

With four wins and two pole positions in Formula 3 last year, the young Australian was unlucky to miss out on the championship by twenty-six points. While he didn’t get his hands on the drivers championship, he did help Trident Motorsport secure the teams’ championship alongside Clément Novalak and David Schumacher.

#4 – Marino Sato

2021 Result: Twenty-First, FIA Formula 2

Heading into his fourth year of Formula 2, Sato will be looking to mount a serious challenge after finishing his last two campaigns with just a single point in the overall standings. His career best finish in F2 is eighth place, which he has achieved twice, with no appearances on the podium just yet.

Carlin

#5 – Liam Lawson

2021 Result: Ninth, FIA Formula 2

Other than the fact the DTM championship was stolen out of his hands in gut-wrenching fashion, Lawson had a solid 2021 and proved he will be a success in whatever category he gets the opportunity to race in. A win and pole position in his rookie season of F2 is something he will be keen to build on as well as mounting a serious championship challenge with his new team.

Liam Lawson in action

Credit: Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

#6 – Logan Sargeant

2021 Result: Seventh, FIA Formula 3

Another F3 graduate, the American driver got his F2 career underway when he replaced Jake Hughes in Jeddah for HWA Racelab. The highlight of Sargeant’s junior career would be his third place finish in the 2020 Formula 3 championship.

Hitech Grand Prix

#7 – Marcus Armstrong

2021 Result: Thirteenth, FIA Formula 2

Armstrong took his first F2 win in Jeddah at the end of last season but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to keep his place on the Ferrari Young Drivers Academy who cut ties with him at the end of 2021. However, starting his third season with a lot of experience under his belt, I’m sure the young Kiwi is ready to prove to Ferrari why they should have kept him.

#8 – Jüri Vips

2021 Result: Sixth, FIA Formula 2

With back to back wins in Baku during last years campaign, the Red Bull backed driver is set for his second year in F2 with Hitech Grand Prix where he hopes he can replicate his 2017 ADAC Formula 4 championship win.

ART Grand Prix

#9 – Frederik Vesti

2021 Result: Fourth, FIA Formula 3

After finishing fourth in the overall Formula 3 standings two years on the trot, the Mercedes junior driver finally makes his debut in Formula 2, continuing with ART Grand Prix. Vesti took one win last season at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Mercedes Junior Vesti

Credit: Daimler AG

#10 – Théo Pourchaire

2021 Result: Fifth, FIA Formula 2

Coming off an extremely strong rookie Formula 2 season where he won the Monaco Feature Race from pole position, the 18-year-old will be on the hunt for the championship after missing out on the Formula 3 title to Oscar Piastri by three points in 2020.

MP Motorsport

#11 – Felipe Drugovich

2021 Result: Eighth, FIA Formula 2

Drugovich is another driver who is very capable of mounting a serious championship challenge if he can get a consistent run of good results. Eight podiums including three wins over the course of two seasons proves that he has it in him.

#12 – Clément Novalak

2021 Result: Third, FIA Formula 3

A strong season in Formula 3 last year saw Novalak on the podium four times on his way to third place in the championship. He got his first taste of Formula 2 at the end of 2021 for MP Motorsport where he replaced Lirim Zendeli.

Campos Racing

#14 – Olli Caldwell

2021 Result: Eighth, FIA Formula 3

After a decent 2021 with PREMA which saw Caldwell win the second Sprint Race of the season in Barcelona, the young Brit also had a spell in Formula 2 for the final two rounds. He replaced David Beckmann at Campos Racing in a seat which changed throughout the season.

#15 – Ralph Boschung

2021 Result: Tenth, FIA Formula 2

Entering the sixth Formula 2 season that Boschung has competed in, the end of 2021 proved to be the best as he got onto the podium for the first time at Jeddah and then at the following round in Abu Dhabi.

DAMS

#16 – Roy Nissany

2021 Result: Sixteenth, FIA Formula 2

Another driver with a lot of experience under his belt, the Williams Test Driver is going into his fourth full F2 season off the back of finally getting on the podium in Sprint Race 1 on the streets of Monaco in 2021. He is also one of the few drivers who has re-signed with the same team as last year, hoping to show some consistency.

#17 – Ayumu Iwasa

2021 Result: Twelfth, FIA Formula 3

The Japanese driver makes the jump to F2 after just one season in F3 where he won one race in Budapest. He also became a Red Bull junior at the start of 2021 to aid his development for the future.

Iwasa in Sochi last year

Credit: Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Trident

#20 – Richard Verschoor

2021 Result: Eleventh, FIA Formula 2

In a turbulent 2021 which saw Verschoor win his first F2 race as well as lose his drive due to funding issues, the Dutch driver has signed for Trident to become the final signing of the pre-season in a hope to build on the experience gained last year.

#21 – Calan Williams

2021 Result: Nineteenth, FIA Formula 3

After two relatively average seasons in Formula 3 where the highlight would be a podium in Barcelona last year, Williams moves up to F2 hoping for a fresh start in some new machinery.

Charouz Racing System

#22 – Enzo Fittipaldi

2021 Result: Twentieth*, FIA Formula 2

The young Brazilian stepped up to Formula 2 mid-way through the season at Monza. A horror shunt in Jeddah ended his season early but he’s back for another season with Charouz and ready to show his pace.

#23 – Cem Bölükbasi

2021 Result: Fifth, Euroformula Open Championship

Sim driver turned real-life race driver, Bölükbasi showed great pace in the Euroformula Open as he finished fifth in the standings even after missing the first nine races. Formula 2 will be a big step up for him but he will be full of confidence following his last campaign.

Van Amersfoort Racing

#24 – Jake Hughes

2021 Result: Eighteenth, FIA Formula 2

With over ten years experience in the junior single-seater categories, the 2022 season will hopefully mark the Brit drivers first full season in F2 after a string of appearances with HWA Racelab.

#25 – Amaury Cordeel

2021 Result: Twenty-Third, FIA Formula 3

2021 wasn’t the best year for the Belgian driver after he failed to score a single point in the F3 championship. His 2018 Spanish F4 championship win shows he is more than capable if he gets the right setup.