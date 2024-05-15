Alex Albon Extends Stay with Williams

Alex Albon has signed a new multi-year deal with Williams Racing ahead of the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

A statement from Williams revealed that Albon has extended his deal in a long-term extension that takes the partnership into the new era of Formula 1 regulations in 2026.

Albon started his Formula 1 career at Toro Rosso in 2019 alongside Danlil Kvyat, but only spent a short stint with team before being promoted to Oracle Red Bull Racing after the Hungarian Grand Prix, replacing Pierre Gasly and partnering Max Verstappen.

Albon’s first half a season with Red Bull was considered a success. He ended the season eighth in the World Drivers’ Championship with 92 points, with 76 of those coming during his nine races at Red Bull. Albon won the Rookie of the Year award too, beating Lando Norris and George Russell to the accolade.

It was during the Thai driver’s second season with the Austrian team that things took a turn for the worse. He finished his second F1 season seventh in the Championship but over 100 points behind his teammate Verstappen. Red Bull and Dr. Helmet Marko in particular are known for their harsh dismissal of drivers in F1, and Albon was dropped to role of test and reserve driver in 2021, being replaced by Sergio Pérez.

Albon moved to Williams in 2022 and has enjoyed a brilliant two years with the team. His first points finish for the team came at the Australian Grand Prix, where he made his one and only pitstop with just one lap remaining, showing remarkable skills to maintain a single set of hard tyres. Albon had a great first year, scoring four points and with a number of strong performances.

His deal was extended in 2023, with James Vowles taking the role as team principal. The extension marked the end of his affiliation with Red Bull. His 2023 season saw him score even more points as Williams moved up the standings. He finished the year on 27 points, compared to his teammate Logan Sargeant’s singular point. He also out qualified his teammate during every single race.

Albon has enjoyed a solid start to 2024, and is now confirmed to be driving for the team into 2026 and beyond.

Albon said: “I am incredibly happy to be remaining with Williams Racing and to continue working with such a talented and dedicated team of people. It has been a difficult start to the year but since joining Williams we have made significant progress together and I have seen the huge changes happening behind the scenes to take us back to the front of the grid.

“This is a long-term project that I really believe in and want to play a key role in which is why I have signed a multi-year contract. The journey will take time but I am confident we are building the right team to move forward and achieve great things in the years to come.”

Team principal, Vowles was delighted to secure Albon to Williams for years to come: “We are delighted to secure Alex’s long-term future with Williams Racing. He has exceptional talent, technical input and dedication to the cause and this is a huge vote of confidence in Williams and the journey back to competitiveness that we are on.

“Since joining, Alex has consistently demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure, and signing him for the long-term is a big piece of the puzzle of moving us up the grid.”