NASCAR Xfinity Series

Derek Griffith to run part-time in Xfinity for Sam Hunt Racing

By
2 Mins read
Credit: Kyle Busch Motorsports

Derek Griffith will make the jump to the NASCAR Xfinity Series for “multiple races” in 2022. Sam Hunt Racing announced Wednesday that Griffith will drive the #26 Toyota GR Supra on a part-time basis beginning with the Martinsville Speedway race on 8 April.

A Toyota programme driver, Griffith made his Camping World Truck Series début in 2021 at Gateway, driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He finished twenty-sixth.

Much of his career has been spent in super late models, enjoying success in the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) and World Series of Asphalt with championships in both. Since 2020, he has also sporadically competed in the ARCA Menards Series and its Eastern division. In ten ARCA starts, he has top tens in all but two, while he won the pole and finished second in his maiden ARCA East start.

“It’s a dream come true for me. I thought after running in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series last year that it would be the peak of my career, but to get together with Sam Hunt Racing, it’s going to help elevate me to new levels,” Griffith stated. “It’s just perfect timing for me. I’ve been working hard to try and get something together since the end of 2021 and keep the ball rolling. I had the opportunity to race a lot last year, but it’s hard to get into a rhythm with just one or two races at a higher level.

“Sam Hunt Racing wanted me to race for them just as much as I wanted to race for them. Everything fell right into place for us. I’ve heard some great things about Sam and his team—everything seems in line for them to be successful. Sam is really excited about having me on board to try and build a future.”

His full schedule was not immediately revealed, though the team confirmed he will race at his home track New Hampshire Motor Speedway on 16 July.

“Derek is a special talent and a true racer,” commented Sam Hunt. “His short track success across the country speaks for itself, and he’s someone that is extremely deserving of a shot to compete in the Xfinity Series. He builds his own race cars back home, works a full-time job, and is really a testimony to hard work and doing things right. He will fit in perfectly at SHR, and we’re ready to make the state of New Hampshire proud.”

SHR will field the #26 for multiple drivers including Ryan Truex, Jeffrey Earnhardt, and John Hunter Nemechek. A part-time #24 will also run the season opener at Daytona with Earnhardt.

About author
Justin is a History major at San Jose State University and lifelong racing fan. His coverage for The Checkered Flag mainly focuses on NASCAR and off-road, the latter of which include the Stadium Super Trucks, Great American Shortcourse, and SCORE International. He also dabbles in other disciplines such as IndyCar and sports cars. Inquiries expecting a response are to be submitted via Twitter DMs or email to [email protected]
