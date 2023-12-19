NASCAR Xfinity Series

Blaine Perkins joining RSS Racing for 2024 Xfinity

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: NASCAR

RSS Racing will have three full-time drivers for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. While brothers Ryan and Kyle Sieg are in the #39 and #28, the third car #29 will be piloted by Blaine Perkins, the team announced Monday.

Perkins hopes his new home will provide him with some better fortune. 2023 was supposed to be his Xfinity rookie campaign with SS-Green Light Racing until he was released just five races into the season due to poor performance. He latched on with Our Motorsports, with whom he ran almost every remaining event with a best finish of thirteenth at Martinsville as he placed twenty-ninth in points.

He made his Xfinity début in 2021 on a part-time slate for Our. The following year, he scored his first national series top ten with a tenth at Martinsville. The latter season came during his lone full slate in the Truck Series with CR7 Motorsports, where he was twenty-ninth in the standings with a best run of eighteenth at Nashville.

He entered the national series in 2021 on the heels of three seasons in the ARCA Menards Series West, highlighted by a runner-up championship finish in 2020.

Ryan Sieg finished eighteenth in the 2023 Xfinity standings as the #39’s driver, while Kyle ran all but two races the team’s #28, #38, and #29 en route to a twenty-second. The #28 and #38 served as the team’s full-time multi-driver cars, with Joe Graf Jr. comprising most of the action in the latter. The #29 appeared at seven races with Kyle Sieg, Alex Labbé, and Mason Maggio.

Share
Avatar photo
3369 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Creed, Smith join JGR Xfinity, sextet to split two all-star cars

By
2 Mins read
Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity team will run 2 cars for Sheldon Creed and Chandler Smith, the #20 for Aric Almirola and John Hunter Nemechek, and #19 for Taylor Gray, Joe Graf Jr., William Sawalich and Ryan Truex.
NASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

Shane van Gisbergen to race for NASCAR Xfinity title in 2024, plus 7 Cup races

By
2 Mins read
Now that he’s made the move to America, Supercars great Shane van Gisbergen will run full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing along with 7 races in the Cup Series for Trackhouse.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Anthony Alfredo returns to Our Motorsports for 2024 Xfinity

By
1 Mins read
Fast Pasta to the 5.